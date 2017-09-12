Lloyd Honoured

Saturday, 9 September 2017 saw ‘The Guv’ Jeff Lloyd receive his second consecutive Queensland Jockey Of The Year title at the 2017 UBET Queensland Thoroughbred Awards in Brisbane.

At the age of 54, Jeff became the oldest jockey to win the Metropolitan Premiership Jockey title for the 2015/16 season as well as being named Queensland Jockey Of The Year at the 2016 Queensland Thoroughbred Awards.

This year, he readjusted the figure for the ‘Oldest Jockey’ to 55, when winning both the Queensland Metropolitan Premiership Jockey title as well as being voted Queensland Jockey Of The Year for the second consecutive time at this season’s Queensland Thoroughbred Awards.

And what a season it’s been. Included in his haul of 181 winners, Jeff enjoyed his winning-most day at the office in Australia on Wednesday, 30 November 2016, bringing home 7 Metropolitan winners on the 12 race Corbould Park card – the first jockey to achieve the feat in Australian history.

He won the Magic Millions 2YO Classic aboard Houtzen on 14 January 2017 for trainer Toby Edmonds as well as the G2 Victory Stakes aboard Music Magnate on 29 April, and three legs of the Summer Crowns Series with outstanding colt, Winning Rupert.

Jeff also equalled Queensland Hall of Fame rider Chris Munce’s record of 103 metro wins in a season when winning aboard the Matthew Dunn-trained Caillebotte in Race 2 at Doomben on 23 March 2017. He then went on to better it at the Sunshine Coast meeting on Wednesday, 5 April 2017 on the Desleigh Forster-trained Sun Deck.

Lloyd is quoted as saying, “It was a great year and I think winning the Magic Millions was the highlight.”

Congratulations, Guv!