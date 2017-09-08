A Champion Weekend

Aidan O’Brien continues to tower above the rest in Ireland and the champion trainer will be expecting his stable’s biggest stars to capture the headlines once again on the opening day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Churchill is the star attraction in a 10-strong field declared for the 2000m QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes as he bids to get back on the winning trail.

This season’s dual 2000 Guineas hero disappointed badly at Royal Ascot, then went on an aborted trip to Goodwood, before showing the fire still burned when chasing Ulysses home in the Juddmonte International at York.

Connections will be determined to get him back into the winner’s enclosure with his future stallion career in mind and this looks a fine opportunity, given that the extra distance clearly proved no problem at all at York.

Read more here