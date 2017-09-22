She Looks Special

There are few better bred horses to win this past week than the Ridgemont Racing and Klawervlei owned Love Supreme, who scored a smart win at her second outing at Kenilworth on Wednesday.

The Kosters and Kieswetters are two of South Africa’s leading racing and breeding families and their powerful partnership in the 3yo Love Supreme promises exciting things for the Silvano filly on the track – and in the paddock, when that second phase of her career comes round.

The Kieswetters also race Sun Met champion Whisky Baron, who is scheduled to race at Newmarket in a fortnight from now in the Gr2 Shadwell Joel Stakes. While he is also entered for the Gr2 Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes on Friday 13 October, Whisky Baron’s main aim for 2017 is Hong Kong in December.

As international power players, true passion is demonstrated when one sees the likes of Wayne and Ross Kieswetter, Craig Carey and John Koster taking the time to travel to Kenilworth for a maiden winner at a midweek meeting. They obviously sense they have something special on their hands!

Love Supreme certainly has the parentage to be a serious racehorse and her two runs have sparked plenty of interest.

Trained by Brett Crawford, who enjoyed a hat-trick on the day, the daughter of champion sire Silvano failed narrowly on an unfancied debut over 1200m a month back – but she is looking for a bit further and Corne Orffer made no mistakes over the old course 1400m on Wednesday. She overcame her wiide draw like a true professional.

Love Supreme is the first foal of the Gr1 winning Jet Master mare, Thunder Dance – who was also trained by Brett Crawford.

Thunder Dance peaked at 106 and won her 6 races from 1200m to 1800m.

She numbered the 2012 Gr1 Paddock Stakes and the 2013 Empress Club Stakes (at Turffontein) as her major successes. Thunder Dance is out of the gutsy and diminutive Fort Wood mare Shadow Dancing, who won the 2004 Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas and the Gr1 Majorca Stakes in 2005 for Joey Ramsden.

A great family – pencil in Love Supreme as a filly to watch.