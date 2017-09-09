Lyle Escapes With Split Lip

SA Champion apprentice Lyle Hewitson appears to have gotten off relatively lightly after being unseated from his mount Cover Page in the starting stalls at Fairview on Friday.

Yvette Bremner, trainer of Cover Page who was subsequently withdrawn, told the Sporting Post that Lyle had received a Voltaren injection for the pain and the only visible injury had been a cut lip.

She said that he would be examined properly on Saturday to determine if there was any damage arising from the filly possibly standing on him.

Hewitson was seen limping away from the third race starting gates after Cover Page had reared. He was replaced on all of his remaining rides and is subject to a mandatory 48 hour suspension, so will not ride at Turffontein today.

Fairview has been a happy hunting ground in terms of winners for the talented young rider, but he has not always enjoyed the best of luck there in terms of spills.

On 28 April the Avontuur-sponsored jockey was fortunate to escape serious injury when Samish Bay stumbled and fell at the track.

On 13 May he suffered a broken collar bone and mild concussion following a fall from Gitano Giant at the same course, but was back in the saddle in late June, in a miraculously speedy return to riding.