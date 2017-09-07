Not Easy… But Life’s A Beach For Sponsors

The South African horseracing industry is throwing financial support behind the Mauritius Turf Club again and will sponsor the first 7 of the 8 races on this Saturday’s Champ de Mars programme.
The main event, the classic sprint, will feature the Gr1 South African Airways Cargo Princess Margaret Cup, a race reserved for elite horses (60+) and run over 1400m.
The MTC reports that it will be hosting the following South African representatives:
Gold Circle: Graeme Hawkins, Bill Lambert, Neil Butcher and Miss Tasnim Govender
Cape Thoroughbred Sales: Adrian Todd
Klawervlei Stud: Grant Knowles and Gerhard Fourie
SAA Cargo: Ntuthuko Koza and Ronel Rossouw
Racing Association: Larry Wainstein