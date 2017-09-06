Moore Family Icebreaker

The Dupont mare Art Attack scraped home under an inspired ride by Warren Kennedy at Scottsville on Wednesday to register a first winner for the Moore family training partnership.

Bred by James Armitage, the relatively lightly tried Art Attack shaded the more fancied Magic Memory in a thriller to register her third win from 20 starts.

Octagenarian Ivan Moore recently joined forces with his 28 year old grandson, Darryl, in what makes for a unique partnership.

Both Ivan and his son Robert (Darryl’s Dad) were successful race riders. Ivan had a long and illustrious riding career, being crowned Zimbabwean champion jockey on multiple occasions. Ivan rode until his 50’s, and took out his trainer’s licence in 1988, the year Darryl was born.

Robert also spent most of his career in Zimbabwe, before joining the SA Jockey Academy as a Riding Master in Johannesburg, worked as a riding master in Korea for a number of years and is now back at his original Riding Master post in Johannesburg.

After finishing his schooling, Darryl worked at Gary and Jacqui Jolliffe’s pre-training operation in Randjesfontein and was then assistant to Charles Laird.