Natie Saddles First Winner

Former Mike de Kock assistant Nathan Kotzen finally broke the ice in his new role as trainer for his own account when the Toreador colt Cumulus won the third race at Scottsville on Sunday.

A relieved looking ‘Natie’ said that the 3yo colt had shown some good work at home, but was surprised to see him win first up, as he said it was difficult to know what they will do at races. He was easy to back, despite the services of Anthony Delpech, and ran on well to win the 1200m Maiden Plate.

Owner Alderman Rob Haswell, former Municipal Manager of Msundizi Municipality, was away in the USA visiting family, but breeder Anton Procter was on hand to lead the colt in.

Nathan Kotzen was assistant trainer to Mike de Kock at Summerveld for 16 years, but went on his own earlier this year after the champion trainer made a business move to close his satellite yard down.

At the time De Kock commented: “Nathan has worked with some of the best horses in the world, let alone the country. He’s a top horseman in his own right, he has the credentials and is well placed to make his mark. He won’t start off without support, I have left a few of my own horses with him and so has the Slack family. We wish him all the best in his new career.”

Kotzen has been closely involved with the likes of champions Ipi Tombe, Grey’s Inn, Irish Flame, Bold Silvano, Victory Moon, Kildonan and Flight Alert.

Kotzen hails from a family steeped in racing. His Dad, also Natie, was a jockey, his late brother Grant was a jockey, his borther Glen is a top trainer and another brother Darren is a farrier.

Nathan has also worked for David Payne, Pat Shaw and Pat Lunn and is on record as saying his most memorable day was when Grey’s Inn won the 2004 Vodacom Durban July.