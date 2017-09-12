The National Horseracing Authority has confirmed that David Rahilly, a member of the Central Provinces Stipendiary Board, has been appointed as the Resident Stipendiary Steward in Kimberley with immediate effect.
David, has been employed by the NHA as a Stipendiary Steward for two and a half years. Prior to this he was involved in the industry as a jockey and trainer during a career spanning three decades.
Flamingo Park Racecourse in Kimberley hosts race meetings on a Monday, three times a month and there are seven trainers based at this Centre which accommodates four hundred race horses.
Furthermore due to its sand track this Centre attracts a steady flow of visiting horses. With this in mind the NHA deemed it appropriate that a full time Stipendiary Steward be based in this Northern Cape city.
The NHA wished David Rahilly well in his task to ensure that Kimberley becomes a shining example of horsemanship and horse racing in general.
One comment on “Kimberley Gets Permanent Stipe”
A long overdue decision but thank God for small mercies. Well done.