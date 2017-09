New NHA fees and charges for the period commencing 1 August 2017 have been published on their website.

Click here for the full schedule

The fees are effective immediately. Most of the fees which relate to Stud Book have been restricted to a 4.5% increase on the fees of the previous year.

Note that a penalty related registration fee applies to horses which are only registered at this time, but which were born during 2015 or earlier years.