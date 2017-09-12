Neglect – Privileges Cancelled

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 21 and 22 August 2017 and concluded on 7 September 2017, Mrs A M Kacnis, the licensed nominee of Five Star Racing & Stud CC, as well as Assistant Trainers Mr E Kaknis and Miss C Kacnis, were charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.10.

The particulars being that as the persons responsible for the care and treatment of the “Unnamed 2015 Roman Miss” filly, they neglected to obtain timeous and necessary veterinary treatment for this filly during the period leading up to 18 April 2017, when this filly was attended to by a Veterinary Surgeon and was found to be in an unacceptable condition.

All parties, who were legally represented, pleaded guilty to, and were found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board, having considered all the evidence led and submissions tendered in mitigation and aggravation imposed the following penalties:-

– Mrs A M Kacnis’ privilege/s with the National Horseracing Authority were cancelled for a period of two years and she was fined the sum of R45 000. The cancellation of her privilege/s is wholly suspended for a period of three years on condition that she is not found guilty of a contravention of Rule 72.1.10 under similar circumstances during this period.

– Mr E Kaknis & Miss C Kacnis’ privileges with the National Horseracing Authority were cancelled for a period of two years and they were each fined the sum of R20 000. The cancellation of their privilege/s was wholly suspended for a period of three years on condition that neither of them are found guilty of a contravention of Rule 72.1.10 under similar circumstances during this period.

Mrs A M Kacnis, Mr E Kaknis & Miss C Kacnis have the Right of Appeal against the severity of the penalties imposed.