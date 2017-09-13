New CEO For CTS

Cape Thoroughbred Sales has announced that Wehann Smith has been appointed CEO with immediate effect.

Smith has extensive experience in a variety of insurance industries, and has been an active participant in the South African racing industry over the last number of years.

Wehann founded Kuda Holdings (‘Kuda’) in 2009 – a highly successful insurance operation that swiftly grew into a prominent player within the South African bloodstock industry. After CTS’ recent acquisition of a stake in Kuda, the CTS Board believes that Smith is ideally placed to extract synergies between and provide leadership to Kuda and CTS. Kuda will remain a separate company, with Smith continuing at the helm as its CEO.

“With CTS acquiring a significant stake in Kuda, an overarching focus is the streamlining of operations to the advantage of both businesses; resulting in increased benefits for clients.

“Clients will not experience any disruption in their day-to-day dealings with either company, nor in the quality of service they have come to expect from two well-established and highly regarded market leaders,” says Smith.

Adrian Todd, will now step away from his role as MD of CTS to head up the import/export task team led by Chris van Niekerk. He has been pivotal in leading this constantly evolving auction company to a leading position. Todd, who has worked all around the racing world will be harnessing his considerable international expertise to lobby for favourable shifts in the export protocols – a potential game changer for South Africa’s commercial prospects.

Reporting to Smith is experienced industry professional Kerry Jack, who joins the CTS team as Bloodstock Manager; augmenting organisational support during the CTS sale season. Her responsibilities include the management of vendor relationships, with the aim of optimising the calibre of horses entered onto the various CTS sales. Jack will also look after buyers, with a view to maximising sales attendance and participation.

CTS values the close relationships forged with South Africa’s premier stud farms. Taking heed of feedback from these producers and considering the best interests of the industry as a whole, is vital. To this end, Wehann Smith and Kerry Jack will be embarking on a national road-show during late September to promote the new 2018 Sales calendar, whilst fielding questions and suggestions to better understand the needs of vendors.

Regarding the recently released sales calendar, there will be two Select Sales in Cape Town, with the renowned CPYS staged in its extremely popular January slot. Next up in Cape Town, will be an auction for later developing horses in April, taking place over three days. An opening Premier Session of Select horses will be followed on Day Two by a quality selection similar to the traditional March Book 2 yearling draft. All horses consigned here will be eligible for the CTS Millions incentive, excluding Day 3’s value hunters auction.

The presence of International buyers at these events always boosts receipts and CTS have a firm commitment that big names in the global racing game will be attending in April, just as they do at the acclaimed, record-busting Cape Premier Yearling Sales in January.

In a further exciting development, the board and shareholders of CTS instructed management to start a longer term project with sustainability in mind, to secure a permanent venue for hosting Cape based thoroughbred sales to international standards.

Please feel welcome to direct any queries to either [email protected] or [email protected]