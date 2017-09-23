Durbanville: Justin And Bernie Over The Moon

Racing returned to the new–look Durbanville on Saturday with accolades from the winning jockey and trainer after a filly drawn at 14 won the first race over 1200m.

“This just goes to show that if you have the right horse you can win from anywhere at the new Durbanville,” said winning jockey Bernard Fayd’herbe after he had steered the Silvano filly Platinum Class to a fluent maiden win after coming from off the gallop. Fayd’herbe said he looked forward to the day that a Gr1 was programmed at the country course.

Winning trainer Justin Snaith said that winning from that kind of draw over 1200m at Durbanville was unheard of.

“We would have scratched her on the old track in the past,” he laughed as he paid credit to the track management and to Kenilworth Racing and the Racing Association for their foresight.

“They made the call and went against a polytrack. Time will tell. For now, this was a great start,” he added enthusiastically.

Kevin Sommerville, who represented the winning owners Drakenstein Stud, said the track was beautiful, albeit firm. “But that’s to be expected in the Cape now,” he reflected.

The winner Platinum Class is a R210 000 National Yearling Sale buy. She was bred by Wilgerbosdrift and Mauritzfontein and is out of the four-time winning Jet Master mare, Express Queen.

She was winning at her third start and looks likely to go further in time.

To cap the celebrations, Platinum Class was born on 23 September 2014 – so was winning on her birthday!