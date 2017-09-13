Caffeine – NHA Wake Up Call

In a press release published on Wednesday 13 September, the National Horseracing Authority has noted that there have been a number of specimens taken from horses which have tested in excess of the screening limit for caffeine.

Accordingly, the NHA is obligated to notify the relevant Trainers of this occurrence and afford them options as envisaged in terms of the Rules.

The NHA has undertaken an investigation in order to identify whether any commonality exists between the specimens of the affected horses being above the screening limit for caffeine.

In this regard, the NHA has requested that the affected Trainers provide the NHA with information, which would allow for a more complete view of the circumstances surrounding these results, prior to any potential inquiry proceedings.