NHA: Gavin Lerena Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority has confirmed that at an inquiry held in Johannesburg on 26 September 2017, Jockey Gavin Lerena was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.

This arose in that he failed to ride ILHA DA VAR out to the end of the race to the satisfaction of the Stipendiary Stewards, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining the outright fourth place, instead of dead-heating for this position, in Race 3 run at the Turffontein Racecourse on 19 September 2017.

Jockey Lerena pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty of the charge.

The Inquiry Board, after viewing the patrol films of the race, considering Jockey Lerena’s record and all factors presented in mitigation, ruled that Jockey Lerena be suspended from riding in races for a period of seven (7) days.

Jockey Lerena has the Right of Appeal against both the finding and the penalty imposed.