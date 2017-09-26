The National Horseracing Authority has confirmed that at an inquiry held in Johannesburg on 26 September 2017, Jockey Gavin Lerena was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.3.
This arose in that he failed to ride ILHA DA VAR out to the end of the race to the satisfaction of the Stipendiary Stewards, thereby prejudicing his chances of obtaining the outright fourth place, instead of dead-heating for this position, in Race 3 run at the Turffontein Racecourse on 19 September 2017.
Jockey Lerena pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty of the charge.
The Inquiry Board, after viewing the patrol films of the race, considering Jockey Lerena’s record and all factors presented in mitigation, ruled that Jockey Lerena be suspended from riding in races for a period of seven (7) days.
Jockey Lerena has the Right of Appeal against both the finding and the penalty imposed.
2 comments on “NHA: Gavin Lerena Suspended”
Seriously how long will S.A Jockeys keep getting away so lightly with such serious offences.. Enough is Enough!
Sadly,there are so many top jockeys today that do not ride there mounts full out to the winning line,there mounts fade with 100 meters to go, they donnot vigourisly ride like they suppose to,costing us daily punters ,place acc.quartets,trifectas,all to come place-rollers ect,and the punters lose again ,,Gavin was at fault with this ride,but if the stipes in the other provinces got a bit more stronger with jockeys failing to ride out right up to the finishing line,results will be different,I watch every replay over and over again,and it is scarry what I sometimes see at the finish and nothing is reported in the stipes report ? Why pick on Gavin who I rate the best in the land,there have been so many others who did the same thing and nothing was done,does not make sense ??