Rules – NHA Was Lobbied By Stakeholders

The announcement earlier this week by the National Horseracing Authority of the establishment of a Rules Committee to include as many of its role players as possible in its regulatory decisions has been met with some mixed reaction, including questions as to how the various representatives were appointed.

The Sporting Post approached attorney Robert Bloomberg, who is one of two Owners’ representatives on the committee, for some clarity.

The original NHA Press Release

Bloomberg points out that all owners, trainers and jockeys are governed and bound by the Rules and Regulations of the National Horseracing Authority.

“As it is believed that many of these Rules are antiquated, unreasonable, unconstitutional and ambiguous, representations were made on their behalf to the NHA to allow for these bodies to be afforded an independent voice on the Rules Committee,” said Bloomberg.

He added that through the pro-active and approachable NHA CEO Lyndon Barends, and in the interests of transparency and a proper consultative process prior to any further Rules changes, the Board of the NHA acceded to the request to allow these parties to be an integral part of discussions prior to further rule changes. He confirmed that any rule changes would still require approval by the National Board.

“In our opinion this move is to be applauded and is a massive step in the right direction,” said Bloomberg.

“The jockeys and trainers nationally decided on their own representatives, and as the Racing Association is the largest owner association in SA, they duly appointed the owners representatives. The NHA was advised accordingly of the various representatives,” he said.

He added that there was nothing stopping any other body that represented any stakeholder sector in the industry from making their own representations for inclusion on the rules committee.

As far as grooms and punters are concerned, neither pay fees to or are licensed with the NHA.