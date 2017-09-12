NHA Rules Through Consultation

The National Horseracing Authority has announced the members of its newly constituted Rules Committee.
The composition of this Committee reflects the NHA’s vision to include as many of its role players in its regulatory decisions and is in line with its consultative approach before enforcing any changes that might have an impact on the Industry.
Mr Cecil Beyleveld (Chairman)
Mr Lyndon Barends (NHA Chief Executive Officer)
Mr Arnold Hyde (NHA Racing Control Executive)
Mr Andrew O’ Connor
Advocate Panayiotis Stais SC
Mr Rodney Trotter
Mr Robert Bloomberg (Owners’ representative)
Mr Larry Wainstein (Owners’ Representative)
Mr Piere Strydom (Riders’ representative)
Mr Greg Cheyne (Riders’ representative – alternate)
Mr Mike de Kock (Trainers’ representative)
Mr Tony Rivalland (Trainers’ representative – alternate)