Winning Ways host and veteran trainer James Goodman has slammed the Greyville polytrack draw bias.
Goodman said earlier this week that the middle inside of the track was dead but that ‘misuse’ was causing the outside to become a golden strip.
In a damning indictment of poor management, Goodman said that vehicles were being driven on the outside strip, thus compacting it.
“That’s why we have this imbalance and rush to the outside and the risk of accidents. They need to sort this out – horses must be able to win from anywhere,” he said.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
One comment on “Poly Draw Bias Must Be Sorted Out”
Absolutely right. Why can’t the powers that be see the obvious. Any comment Mr, Lafferty