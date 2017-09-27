Home » Racing & Sport » Poly Draw Bias Must Be Sorted Out

Poly Draw Bias Must Be Sorted Out

Short Heads - Our weekly news snippets feature

Updated on
James GoodmanJames Goodman – wants the poly to play fair

Winning Ways host and veteran trainer James Goodman has slammed the Greyville polytrack draw bias.

Goodman said earlier this week that the middle inside of the track was dead but that ‘misuse’ was causing the outside to become a golden strip.

In a damning indictment of poor management, Goodman said that vehicles were being driven on the outside strip, thus compacting it.

“That’s why we have this imbalance and rush to the outside and the risk of accidents. They need to sort this out – horses must be able to win from anywhere,” he said.

More snippets here in Short Heads

Previous

Have Your Say

Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.

One comment on “Poly Draw Bias Must Be Sorted Out”

Leave a Comment