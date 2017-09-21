Now For The Arc

Capri’s thrilling victory in the St Leger on Saturday has further strengthened Aidan O’ Brien’s bid to win Europe’s showcase race for the third time on Sunday 1 October – and for the second year running.

O’Brien achieved an extraordinary feat when saddling the first three home in the 95th Qatar Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe in 2016. His filly Found beat stablemates Highland Reel and Order of St George – all Galileo progeny – to fill the first three places in an historic moment. His first Arc winner was in 2007 with Dylan Thomas.

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will again be run away from Longchamp after the redevelopment of the track has been delayed. Europe’s premier middle-distance race will be run at Chantilly where the crowd capacity is 40 000.

