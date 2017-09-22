The Lightning Strikes…

Champion Rafeef, popularly coined the ‘Thunder From Down Under’, had the champagne corks popping at Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, today with the news that his first mare has been tested in foal.

The outstanding son of Redoute’s Choice joined the illustrious stallion roster at the champion farm in his first season at stud after being crowned Champion Sprinter and Champion Older Horse at the Highveld Feature Season Awards last term.

Rafeef’s arrival in the Western Cape was greeted with great excitement by South Africa’s leading breeders, and his full book of quality mares bore testimony to the manner in which he was received.

Described as a gentleman in the stallion barn, Rafeef has been a busy man in the past few weeks.

The lucky first lady to test in foal is the Hemel ‘n Aarde owned Casey Tibbs mare Borneo Bell, a speedy two time winner out of a Golden Thatch mare. Borneo Bell is an experienced mare and has produced four winners – her match with Rafeef looks to be a high speed marriage of note!

Out of the former SA Horse Of The Year National Colour, who won 8 races from 1000m to1200m in SA, UAE & UK, Rafeef won a total of 6 races from 1000m to 1400m at 3 to 4, and achieved a highest official rating of 116.

Rafeef is a full-brother to the exciting Gr1 SA Nursery winner, Mustaaqeem, an A$1,7 million buy who is unbeaten in two starts. Rafeef was purchased by Shadwell Australia for A$800 000 (R8 million) at the 2014 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale.

Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, will celebrate another scoop in 2018 when the well-performed Coolmore stallion Canford Cliffs arrives for his first season. A five time Gr1 winner, Canford Cliffs’ progress – he has been churning out the winners – has been followed with keen interest by the local breeding fraternity.