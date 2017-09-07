Ready To Pounce

9 From 29

Turffontein 2nd September: They raced on the inner track on Saturday where quickest home in the two 1200m events was SECRET STAR when winning the non-black type For The Ladies Handicap. Always handy, Secret Star gave her all over the final 400m and got up on the nod to deny the pacemaker SPRING WONDER.

The Gr3 Spring Spree Stakes over 1200m topped the bill and in a time 0,26 seconds slower than that of Secret Star, WILL PAYS registered his ninth win from 29 starts. In touch throughout, the son of Imperial Stride ran on best of all over the final 400m and won going away from ANGEL’S POWER.

Race three on the card was a MR92 Handicap over 1800m and here we saw another smart performance from the progressive GUNS AND ROSES. Unbeaten since running a fair third on debut, this daughter of Trippi was completing a five timer here. All six runners were virtually in line going through the 400m and quickening by far the best from there onwards, she cruised clear to score by three and a half.

Titbits

The newcomer ROCK PIGEON ran on well from midfield when winning the maiden event over 1000m going away.

Flashy Sunset

Kenilworth 2nd September: The going was good to soft in Cape Town on Saturday where the fastest of the three 1200m races was the MR72 Handicap won by GREENFLASHSUNSET. Sent off second in the betting market at 32/10, Justin Snaith’s charge quickened nicely after having to switch for a run 350m out and won going away by three quarters.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1400m where the faster of the two was the pinnacles stakes in which the ultra-consistent CATKIN registered his eighth career victory. Soon positioned close to the speed, the son of Horse Chestnut ran on strongly at the business end of the race and in what proved to be a real thriller he got up in the very last stride to deny the gutsy frontrunner ICON KING.

A maiden plate over 1000m had gotten proceedings underway and here we saw a very comfortable victory for VICTORIOUS CAPTAIN. Taken straight to the front by Pierre Orffer, the aptly named son of Captain Al led throughout. He was always in command and despite the efforts of the chasing favourite HENRY TUDOR, he won without any anxious moments by a length and a quarter.

Titbits

At the head of affairs throughout, WESTON only had to be pushed out when winning the MR68 Handicap over 1200m going away.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Flamingo Park (mon)

Race 1: (1) Tall Mo 8

Race 2: (3) Red Moon At Night 39

Race 3: (5) U Reign 13

Race 4: (7) Nico’s Chick 8

Race 5: (4) Royal Master 25

Race 6: (8) Enticer 45

Race 7: (7) Netherby Hall 46

Race 8: (4) Notacademicatall 15

Race 9: (3) Zelig 20

Turffontein (tues)

Race 1: (4) Kutamba 8

Race 2: (1) Joey Piper 51

Race 3: (6) Boatswain 26 (NAP**)

Race 4: (6) Alssakhra 2

Race 5: (2) Kings Creek 13

Race 6: (7) Silver Scooter 61

Race 7: (3) Golden Man 63

Race 8: (14) Western Warrior 38

Kenilworth (wed)

Race 1: (1) Henry Tudor 14

Race 2: (5) Bid Before Sunset 18

Race 3: (1) Le Claire 6

Race 4: (1) Made To Conquer 20

Race 5: (3) Believethisbeauty 22

Race 6: (7) Miss Hyde 42

Race 7: (6) Power Grid 82

Race 8: (6) Rocketeer 45

Race 9: (16) The Joy Of It 55

Turffontein (thur)

Race 1: (2) Amoretta 12

Race 2: (1) Surcharge 40

Race 3: (9) The Puma 21 (NAP***)

Race 4: (7) Gold Medal Girl 41

Race 5: (6) Kungfoofighting 37

Race 6: (1) Shivering Sea 47

Race 7: (1) Talktothestars 94

Race 8: (8) Inkolo 33

Top rated winners last week included

Await The Day won 36/1

Musette won 17/1

Celtic Charm won 8/1

Isca won 9/2

Cataluga won 37/10

Flying Rock won 37/10

Strathdon won 18/10

London Call won 1/1

Notebook:-

Guns And Roses (G Woodruff, Gauteng)

Rock Pigeon (W Marwing, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Turffontein (inner) 2nd September

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,07s slow

1000m (1) Rock Pigeon 59,20

1200m (2) Secret Star 71,59

1450m (2) Big Bear 87,88

1600m (1) Elevated 99,53

1800m (1) Guns And Roses 111,35

2000m (1) Gold Medal girl 132,01

2600m (1) Bondiblu 167,50

Kenilworth 2nd September

Penetrometer 24 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 3,19s slow

1000m (1) Victorious Captain 62,07

1200m (3) Greenflashsunset 75,00

1400m (2) Catkin 88,95

1600m (1) Siberian Husky 103,57

2400m (1) One Direction 159,45