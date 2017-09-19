R1 Million For Summer Cup-Sun Met Winner

A bonus of R1 million will be paid to any horse able to win the 2017 Sansui Summer Cup and the 2018 Sun Met.
The 2016 SA Triple Crown winner Abashiri and dual Summer Cup star Master Sabina, now with Joey Soma, are two of 64 entries for the R2 million Gr1 Sansui Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on 25 November 2017.
The big race double bonus of R1 million is not the only carrot on offer, with Phumelela paying the road transport costs of all runners in the race not based on the Highveld.
The National Horseracing Authority will publish progress logs from 22 September and in terms of the race conditions, Phumelela reserves the right to have an input into the compilation of the logs and in determining the final field.
Twenty horses can run and stakes will be paid from R1,2 million to the winner, all the way down to eighth finisher, who will receive.R10 000.
Key dates to diarise:
Second Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 30 October
Weights will be published on Monday 30 October
Final Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 13 November
Declarations by 11h00 on Tuesday 14 November
Final Field published on Tuesday 14 November
Draws announced on Wednesday 15 November
R2 000 000 2000m (Turf) SANSUI SUMMER CUP (Grade 1) Entries
|0
|Abashiri
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|109
|0
|Amsterdam
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|84
|0
|Arctica
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|97
|0
|Bankable Teddy
|David Nieuwenhuizen
|91
|0
|Banner Hill
|Geoff Woodruff
|99
|0
|Bezanova
|Alec Laird
|96
|0
|Bi Pot
|Geoff Woodruff
|98
|0
|Bold Viking
|Sean Tarry
|85
|0
|Brazuca (AUS)
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|107
|0
|Cascapedia (IRE)
|Mike de Kock
|82
|0
|Chicago Beat
|Duncan Howells
|81
|0
|Classify
|Dorrie Sham
|95
|0
|Coral Fever
|Robbie Sage
|93
|0
|Crowd Pleaser
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|100
|0
|Dawn Assault
|St John Gray
|87
|0
|Deo Juvente
|Geoff Woodruff
|115
|0
|Elevated
|Mike de Kock
|88
|0
|Fort Ember
|Paul Peter
|105
|0
|Fortissima
|Joe Soma
|93
|0
|French Navy
|Sean Tarry
|108
|0
|Girl On The Run
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|98
|0
|Glider Pilot
|Tyrone Zackey
|97
|0
|Go Direct
|Geoff Woodruff
|95
|0
|Gone Baby Gone
|Geoff Woodruff
|82
|0
|Happy Pills
|M G Azzie/A A Azzie
|84
|0
|Hermoso Mundo
|Weiho Marwing
|100
|0
|Hidden Agenda
|Scott Kenny
|86
|0
|Hyaku
|Sean Tarry
|87
|0
|Ilitshe (AUS)
|Jurgen van Heerden
|82
|0
|Intergalactic
|Sean Tarry
|96
|0
|Irish Pride
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|101
|0
|Kilauea
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|96
|0
|Killua Castle (AUS)
|Geoff Woodruff
|78
|0
|Kilrain
|Mike de Kock
|89
|0
|Let It Rain
|Weiho Marwing
|92
|0
|Liege
|Sean Tarry
|102
|0
|Mac De Lago (AUS)
|Weiho Marwing
|107
|0
|Malinga
|Alec Laird
|74
|0
|Master Sabina
|Joe Soma
|109
|0
|Master Switch
|Geoff Woodruff
|100
|0
|Matador Man
|Sean Tarry
|112
|0
|New Predator (AUS)
|J A Janse van Vuuren
|113
|0
|Nother Russia
|Mike de Kock
|108
|0
|Orchid Island
|Mike de Kock
|101
|0
|Pagoda
|Geoff Woodruff
|99
|0
|Romany Prince
|Ormond Ferraris
|100
|0
|Royal Utopia
|Candice Dawson
|76
|0
|Rushmore River
|Joe Soma
|90
|0
|Samurai Blade (AUS)
|Sean Tarry
|95
|0
|Smokey Affair
|Mike de Kock
|86
|0
|Social Order
|Sean Tarry
|86
|0
|Starpath
|Geoff Woodruff
|74
|0
|Starrett City
|Geoff Woodruff
|80
|0
|Stonehenge
|Sean Tarry
|92
|0
|Tambalang
|Sean Tarry
|89
|0
|The Elmo Effect
|Gary Alexander
|91
|0
|Tilbury Fort
|Sean Tarry
|97
|0
|Top Shot
|Gary Alexander
|91
|0
|Whosethebossnow
|Geoff Woodruff
|79
|0
|Wild Horizon
|Joe Soma
|85
|0
|Wild Wicket
|Duncan Howells
|93
|0
|Wind Chill
|Joe Soma
|101
|0
|Witchcraft
|Sean Tarry
|101
|0
|Zouaves
|Geoff Woodruff
|82
|(64)