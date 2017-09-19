R1 Million For Summer Cup-Sun Met Winner

A bonus of R1 million will be paid to any horse able to win the 2017 Sansui Summer Cup and the 2018 Sun Met.

The 2016 SA Triple Crown winner Abashiri and dual Summer Cup star Master Sabina, now with Joey Soma, are two of 64 entries for the R2 million Gr1 Sansui Summer Cup to be run at Turffontein on 25 November 2017.

The big race double bonus of R1 million is not the only carrot on offer, with Phumelela paying the road transport costs of all runners in the race not based on the Highveld.

The National Horseracing Authority will publish progress logs from 22 September and in terms of the race conditions, Phumelela reserves the right to have an input into the compilation of the logs and in determining the final field.

Twenty horses can run and stakes will be paid from R1,2 million to the winner, all the way down to eighth finisher, who will receive.R10 000.

Key dates to diarise:

Second Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 30 October

Weights will be published on Monday 30 October

Final Entries close at 11h00 on Monday 13 November

Declarations by 11h00 on Tuesday 14 November

Final Field published on Tuesday 14 November

Draws announced on Wednesday 15 November

R2 000 000 2000m (Turf) SANSUI SUMMER CUP (Grade 1) Entries

0 Abashiri M G Azzie/A A Azzie 109 0 Amsterdam M G Azzie/A A Azzie 84 0 Arctica M G Azzie/A A Azzie 97 0 Bankable Teddy David Nieuwenhuizen 91 0 Banner Hill Geoff Woodruff 99 0 Bezanova Alec Laird 96 0 Bi Pot Geoff Woodruff 98 0 Bold Viking Sean Tarry 85 0 Brazuca (AUS) J A Janse van Vuuren 107 0 Cascapedia (IRE) Mike de Kock 82 0 Chicago Beat Duncan Howells 81 0 Classify Dorrie Sham 95 0 Coral Fever Robbie Sage 93 0 Crowd Pleaser J A Janse van Vuuren 100 0 Dawn Assault St John Gray 87 0 Deo Juvente Geoff Woodruff 115 0 Elevated Mike de Kock 88 0 Fort Ember Paul Peter 105 0 Fortissima Joe Soma 93 0 French Navy Sean Tarry 108 0 Girl On The Run J A Janse van Vuuren 98 0 Glider Pilot Tyrone Zackey 97 0 Go Direct Geoff Woodruff 95 0 Gone Baby Gone Geoff Woodruff 82 0 Happy Pills M G Azzie/A A Azzie 84 0 Hermoso Mundo Weiho Marwing 100 0 Hidden Agenda Scott Kenny 86 0 Hyaku Sean Tarry 87 0 Ilitshe (AUS) Jurgen van Heerden 82 0 Intergalactic Sean Tarry 96 0 Irish Pride J A Janse van Vuuren 101 0 Kilauea J A Janse van Vuuren 96 0 Killua Castle (AUS) Geoff Woodruff 78 0 Kilrain Mike de Kock 89 0 Let It Rain Weiho Marwing 92 0 Liege Sean Tarry 102 0 Mac De Lago (AUS) Weiho Marwing 107 0 Malinga Alec Laird 74 0 Master Sabina Joe Soma 109 0 Master Switch Geoff Woodruff 100 0 Matador Man Sean Tarry 112 0 New Predator (AUS) J A Janse van Vuuren 113 0 Nother Russia Mike de Kock 108 0 Orchid Island Mike de Kock 101 0 Pagoda Geoff Woodruff 99 0 Romany Prince Ormond Ferraris 100 0 Royal Utopia Candice Dawson 76 0 Rushmore River Joe Soma 90 0 Samurai Blade (AUS) Sean Tarry 95 0 Smokey Affair Mike de Kock 86 0 Social Order Sean Tarry 86 0 Starpath Geoff Woodruff 74 0 Starrett City Geoff Woodruff 80 0 Stonehenge Sean Tarry 92 0 Tambalang Sean Tarry 89 0 The Elmo Effect Gary Alexander 91 0 Tilbury Fort Sean Tarry 97 0 Top Shot Gary Alexander 91 0 Whosethebossnow Geoff Woodruff 79 0 Wild Horizon Joe Soma 85 0 Wild Wicket Duncan Howells 93 0 Wind Chill Joe Soma 101 0 Witchcraft Sean Tarry 101 0 Zouaves Geoff Woodruff 82 (64)