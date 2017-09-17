Captain’s First Run For Dixon

A projected R2,5 million Pick 6 pool at Scottsville today could have punters looking for some mid month cash flow relief and Dean Kannemeyer could hold the key with a likely banker in the opening leg.

The exotic opens at 14h15 in the fourth race and course-and-distance winner Summer Sky could give the Delpech- Kannemeyer combo an overdue winner.

A drop in class and his first run back fresh after an 11 week break (although the Kannemeyer runners appear to be needing their post-August break runs) could be the recipe.

Having his first run for the Mark Dixon yard, Redcarpet Captain steps up in trip and is the best weighted runner. He makes some appeal and appeared to enjoy the blinkers last time.

In the second leg, Anton Marcus partners the Sporting Post Top Bet for the day in the shape of Lloyd’s Legacy. The Dennis Drier trained Aussie bred 4yo is an impressive course and distance winner.

The first-timer comments, courtesy of Gold Circle:

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 1 – SOVEREIGN MASTER (14): A nice sort but will be looking for further.

Race 2 – TRUE SENSE (15): A nice sort but will need more ground.

ALISTAIR GORDON

Race 1 – WHITELEAF HILLS (15): Will need the experience.

MICHAEL ROBERTS

Race 2 – ESCAPE TO PARADISE (10): Nice, big staying type but will be better for the race.

Race 2 – THE PRIVATE (14): Immature and will need the run.

Race 2 – MARIINSKY (17): Needs racing experience.

Race 3 – LEANDRA (11): Will need a run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.