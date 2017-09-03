Watch The Howells Firsties Today

ALISTAIR GORDON

Race 1 – BE MY BABY (2): Will need the experience.

Race 3 – BASE RUNNER (8): Nice type of horse – may need the experience but should run well.

DOUG CAMPBELL

Race 1 – REGAL RIVER (8): She will need the experience and further.

Race 5 – THE MANWALK (14): He will need the experience.

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 1 – SILVER RASIN (10): A nice filly but will need further. Include in the back end of the quartet.

Race 2 – DEGAS (1): Has had problems that is why starting to race so late but she could be worth including in the quartet.

Race 3 – GO DIXIE (11): Will need much more ground – not expecting much on debut.

LOLA CRAWFORD

Race 1 – SPRING LIGHTNING (11): Nice filly but will be green.

Race 2 – TOUCH OF SUMMER (2): She is not an easy filly – let’s hope she behaves and will be better from the run.

GLEN KOTZEN

DES EGDES

Race 2 – AIDEN’S PORSCHE (7): Will take a run or two to get to best but would not be surprised if running well here – distance could be a touch too short.

Race 5 – HIGHWAY FORTYNINE (8): Is looking for further and will need this run to come on. Will be running on at the finish.

JULIE DITTMER

Race 2 – CHATTY CATHY (8): Is bred to go much further.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 2 – SILVER PRANCER (13): Will need the run and probably further.

NATHAN KOTZEN

KOM NAIDOO

Race 3 – PARASAILOR (13): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 5 – NET WORK JET (10): Will need the run and the experience.

JAMES GOODMAN

Race 4 – LADY VAL (7): Shows class.

GARTH PULLER

Race 5 – ROYAL APPLAUSE (12): Is a little bit immature and will take a few runs – will be looking for the mile.

