Public Has A Right To Know

Have the racing public been done a dirty with the non-disclosure surrounding the circumstances of the ‘ringer’ cases recently?

The NHA calendar confirms this week that trainers PL Smith, C Lensley and SB Kotzen were found guilty under 72.1.45 for presenting a horse to race which was not the correct and carded horse.

Smith and Lensley were fined a nett R10k, while Kotzen got R5k. But that is surely not the end of the story.

But what and how did they do it?

In a recent similar UK case, the trainer even admitted having a distracting lunch with his young assistant.

That’s transparency, Mr Barends!

