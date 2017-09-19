Have the racing public been done a dirty with the non-disclosure surrounding the circumstances of the ‘ringer’ cases recently?
The NHA calendar confirms this week that trainers PL Smith, C Lensley and SB Kotzen were found guilty under 72.1.45 for presenting a horse to race which was not the correct and carded horse.
Smith and Lensley were fined a nett R10k, while Kotzen got R5k. But that is surely not the end of the story.
But what and how did they do it?
In a recent similar UK case, the trainer even admitted having a distracting lunch with his young assistant.
That’s transparency, Mr Barends!
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
One comment on “Public Has A Right To Know”
Yes Mr Barends, we the betting public would love to know how we are being hoodwinked.