Where’s The Merit?

It has been labelled the root of all evil, the major contributor to dwindling betting turnovers and the catalyst for the owner exodus in horseracing. No it’s not sports betting and casino’s or horseracing’s leadership that is being referred to – but rather that well chewed bone we call the merit rating system.

By measuring what is regarded as normal form, and expressing it in a figure, horses can be matched against each other and the playing field be levelled. The measure the handicapper uses is weight. Each horse has a Merit Rating, an assessment of the ability shown on the track.

Simple. So why is it not working?Let us know what you think!

Read more in the SP Digest