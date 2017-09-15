A Sporting Post reader has suggested that the wider racing media’s publishing of photographs, including that of a top Cape trainer riding without a helmet, is doing nothing to promote safety in the equine industry.
Charles writes that he tried mailing Tabonline recently, without success:
No matter how many times I completed the ‘type the text’, my submission was not accepted – but my reaction is to a photograph published in their online media, but pertinent to the Sporting Post as well.
The mainstream equine industry has many a drive to showcase health and safety, in particular, the absolute necessity of wearing a helmet while riding a horse.
Racing, too, has stipendary stewards fining trainers for grooms riding without helmets.
Yet, racing media continually publish photos of Justin Snaith riding without a helmet?
You – and Justin Snaith – are not doing your part for safety in the equine industry.
Yes, I am fully aware how accomplished a rider he is, but many a professional has died from head injuries sustained from a fall, while riding without a helmet.
I trust this issue will be addressed, before it becomes the next trending social media topic, further slandering the racing industry!
Ed – The Sporting Post has noted Charles’ comments. We are also aware of an international Facebook community – #GetNaked & wear a helmet for The Naked Challenge to help raise awareness of concussion & brain injury. The photograph in this post is from their Facebook page.
4 comments on “Naked – Rather Than No Helmet!”
Females are objectified in your photo above this article, you should remove it immediately. The showing of a smiling object over the female’s lower regions shows disrespect and is reminiscent of the dirty old days of Scope Magazine, which also hails from the apartheid era and can hence taint the photo as somewhat racist. Also shame is being brought to the poor animal. Shame on you, Sporting Post, what will your advertisers make of this!?
The pic used is one posted by the horserider herself on a widely used and freely available community Facebook page that encourages the use of helmets when riding. It’s all in the name of good clean fun for a good cause.
Dude, you have a right to your point But, people have a right to choose. Amazingly we supposedly were set free in 1994 and yet more laws and restrictions have come into play restricting people’s freedom of choice. Guy, if the nab wants to ride without a helmet let him. If my daughter felt, as a result of seeing the picture that she would like to do the same, I would not let her. Because I am a responsible parent. Should she, Aa a mature adult choose to do away with her helmet, that is her choice and right
By the way the text thing on tabonline, is rather like tabonline a joke. I use Internet. Great!
Brian, guy, thanks for that, I feel so much better now!