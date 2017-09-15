Naked – Rather Than No Helmet!

A Sporting Post reader has suggested that the wider racing media’s publishing of photographs, including that of a top Cape trainer riding without a helmet, is doing nothing to promote safety in the equine industry.

Charles writes that he tried mailing Tabonline recently, without success:

No matter how many times I completed the ‘type the text’, my submission was not accepted – but my reaction is to a photograph published in their online media, but pertinent to the Sporting Post as well.

The mainstream equine industry has many a drive to showcase health and safety, in particular, the absolute necessity of wearing a helmet while riding a horse.

Racing, too, has stipendary stewards fining trainers for grooms riding without helmets.

Yet, racing media continually publish photos of Justin Snaith riding without a helmet?

You – and Justin Snaith – are not doing your part for safety in the equine industry.

Yes, I am fully aware how accomplished a rider he is, but many a professional has died from head injuries sustained from a fall, while riding without a helmet.

I trust this issue will be addressed, before it becomes the next trending social media topic, further slandering the racing industry!

Ed – The Sporting Post has noted Charles’ comments. We are also aware of an international Facebook community – #GetNaked & wear a helmet for The Naked Challenge to help raise awareness of concussion & brain injury. The photograph in this post is from their Facebook page.