The National Horseracing Authority has announced the appointment of Rakesh Jeewanlall as the Deputy Chief Stipendiary Steward in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Rakesh has been licenced as a Stipendiary Steward since 2007 and has been based in Durban over this period.

Read about Rakesh – courtesy of Sutra Magazine (2011)

The NHA wished Rakesh every success in his new position, which is effective from 01 September 2017