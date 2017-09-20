Storm Hits Greyville – But Racing Goes On

Good news of a stakes increase in October or November has added impetus to the buoyant off-season mood prevailing in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gold Circle has announced that the Polytrack extension has been completed and is looking forward to the fact that Friday night racing resumes on 22 September with an eight race card

“Although racing will not be affected, some facilities at Greyville have been damaged by the gale –force winds that caused havoc in Durban last Saturday. There will be certain areas of Greyville Racecourse still being attended to,”said Raf Sheik, Gold Circle Racing Executive. “We are delighted to welcome our patrons back to Greyville Racecourse,” he added.

Watch this space for further news of the stakes increase!