Met – Save The Date

The second Sun Met celebrated with G.H. Mumm will be run at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, 27 January 2018.

Last year’s smart winner Whisky Baron has left South Africa to take on the world and is unlikely to return to defend his title. Trained to victory by Brett Crawford and ridden by Greg Cheyne, the son of Manhattan Rain was crowned Equus Champion Middle Distance Horse last month.

Building on the success of the 2017 event, the Sun Met sponsors and organisers are ready to take the racing and social extravaganza to an all-time high, providing world class entertainment and premium hospitality to those attending.

Following their stellar debut as the headline sponsor for this prestigious social event, Rob Collins Group Strategy and Operations Officer at Sun International commented: “We’re looking forward to taking the reins on this prestigious event once again as we, together with our partners, plan to deliver another remarkable day out for all our attendees that will top our 2017 success.”

Visit www.sunmet.co.za for more information.