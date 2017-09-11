Carryovers And Other Questions

Did you know that should the Pick 6 / Pick 4 commingled pools progressive scans from guest systems not be transmitted to the host operator, due to technical equipment failure, and thus preventing the host operator from declaring remaining tickets, will-pays or dividends, the host operator has the option to exclude the pool total from the guest system concerned, thereby, decreasing the final pool total at the close of betting on the Pick 6 and/or Pick 4 pool?

What happens to carry-overs?

The first-timer rules do not apply to Pick 6 pools on international races.

