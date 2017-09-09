Glory Days Are Back

The Turffontein meeting today sees a welcome return to the Mike de Kock stable for Barry Irwin’s Team Valor International, a part of several ‘glory days’ in the stable with the likes of Ipi Tombe , Irridesence, Warning Zone, Crimson Palace and Carnadore.

www.mikedekockracing.com reports that Team Valor’s Smokey Affair, recently transferred after a successful start with Mike Robinson in the Cape, will contest Race 6 over 1450m and Mathew de Kock commented: “Smokey Affair is showing us some good work and she’s had plenty. She looks likes she will enjoy a mile or 1800m – more than this 1450m, but she is fit and has a winning chance.”

The scratching of Sweet Lady Jade has reduced the field to just 5 runners. The race is off at 15h15.

