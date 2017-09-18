Team Valor’s Woodbine Gr1 Score

A plan come together saw Barry Irwin’s Team Valor International and trainer Marco Botti’s Breeders’ Cup prospects brighten at Woodbine on Sunday.

Coming from well off the pace, Irish-bred Capla Temptress won the $250,000 Gr1 Natalma Stakes in her North American debut, stamping her ticket to the Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

The Breeders’ Cup ‘Win and You’re In’ event featured a field of nine juvenile fillies, going one mile over the Woodbine turf course.

Bloodhorse.com reports that the daughter of Lope de Vega had three prior starts, all in Great Britain. She won her first start in June at Chelmsford City and then posted another win at Newmarket in July, before finishing third in her stakes debut at the track in August in the Gr3 German-Thoroughbred.com Sweet Solera Stakes.

Bred by Pier House Stud, Capla Temptress is out of the Dansili (GB) mare Mrs. Beeton.