The Serious Stuff Starts…

Glen Kotzen’s Gold Standard, the undefeated Dean Kannemeyer-trained Last Winter, and Joey Ramsden’s Equus Award winner Just Sensual are only three of the eyecatching entries for the R250 000 apiece Gr3 Matchem Stakes and Gr3 Diana Stakes to be run at Durbanville on Saturday 7 October.
Both races are run over 1400m at weight-for-age and herald the signs that the Cape summer season is on the horizon.
While the catering facilities were reportedly a disappointment, Saturday’s positive feedback about the new-look Durbanville track will likely see many of the big guns stepping out on a day that also hosts the Annual Jockeys Chase.
Dean Kannemeyer has high regard for the Western Winter colt Last Winter, who will have his first outing in the Cape as he bids to emulate the achievement of Summerhill stallion Capetown Noir, who won the Matchem and L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate double in 2013 in the same Khaya Stables silks.
The Trippi colt Gold Standard put in an impressive public gallop recently and will have his first run since running fourth behind Whisky Baron in the Sun Met.
Joey Ramsden won the Matchem with Variety Club in 2011 and Act Of War in 2015, and has entered Speedpoint and Table Bay this time round.
Ramsden’s Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual, heads the 18 entries for the Gr3 Diana Stakes, which includes such good performers as Gimme Six and last year’s smart winner, Captain’s Flame.
R250 000 Gr3 MATCHEM STAKES
|4
|Always In Charge
|Vaughan Marshall
|106
|11
|Black Cat Back
|Brett Crawford
|97
|16
|Copper Force
|Justin Snaith
|99
|5
|Gold Standard
|Glen Kotzen
|115
|8
|Icon King
|Mike Stewart
|84
|7
|Kampala Campari
|Andre Nel
|88
|12
|La Favourari
|Andre Nel
|108
|13
|Last Winter
|Dean Kannemeyer
|99
|3
|Mambo Mime
|Dean Kannemeyer
|92
|1
|Nebula
|Brett Crawford
|101
|10
|Our Mate Art (AUS)
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|93
|15
|Perovskia
|Harold Crawford
|84
|6
|Silicone Valley
|Glen Puller
|106
|14
|Speedpoint
|Joey Ramsden
|96
|2
|Summer Sky
|Dean Kannemeyer
|90
|9
|Table Bay (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|109
|(16)
|5
|Captain’s Flame
|Andre Nel
|101
|16
|Elusive Heart
|Glen Kotzen
|93
|13
|Extradite
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|88
|15
|Final Judgement
|Glen Kotzen
|103
|11
|Fresnaye
|Joey Ramsden
|85
|12
|Gimme Six
|Justin Snaith
|106
|2
|Goodtime Gal
|Michael Robinson
|99
|6
|Hoist The Mast
|Andre Nel
|74
|8
|It Is What It Is
|Mike Stewart
|79
|14
|Just Sensual
|Joey Ramsden
|109
|4
|Leaves Of Grass (AUS)
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|77
|1
|Mara
|Dean Kannemeyer
|88
|7
|Meryl
|Dean Kannemeyer
|96
|0
|Nordic Breeze
|Justin Snaith
|95
|17
|Philae
|Andre Nel
|80
|3
|Rose In Bloom
|Joey Ramsden
|92
|10
|Seattle Gold
|Brett Crawford
|90
|9
|Whose That Girl
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|93
|(18)
Supplementary entries are due by 11h00 pm Friday 29 September and declarations by 11h00 on Monday 2 October.