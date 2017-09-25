The Serious Stuff Starts…

Glen Kotzen’s Gold Standard, the undefeated Dean Kannemeyer-trained Last Winter, and Joey Ramsden’s Equus Award winner Just Sensual are only three of the eyecatching entries for the R250 000 apiece Gr3 Matchem Stakes and Gr3 Diana Stakes to be run at Durbanville on Saturday 7 October.

Both races are run over 1400m at weight-for-age and herald the signs that the Cape summer season is on the horizon.

While the catering facilities were reportedly a disappointment, Saturday’s positive feedback about the new-look Durbanville track will likely see many of the big guns stepping out on a day that also hosts the Annual Jockeys Chase.

Dean Kannemeyer has high regard for the Western Winter colt Last Winter, who will have his first outing in the Cape as he bids to emulate the achievement of Summerhill stallion Capetown Noir, who won the Matchem and L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate double in 2013 in the same Khaya Stables silks.

The Trippi colt Gold Standard put in an impressive public gallop recently and will have his first run since running fourth behind Whisky Baron in the Sun Met.

Joey Ramsden won the Matchem with Variety Club in 2011 and Act Of War in 2015, and has entered Speedpoint and Table Bay this time round.

Ramsden’s Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual, heads the 18 entries for the Gr3 Diana Stakes, which includes such good performers as Gimme Six and last year’s smart winner, Captain’s Flame.

R250 000 Gr3 MATCHEM STAKES

4 Always In Charge Vaughan Marshall 106 11 Black Cat Back Brett Crawford 97 16 Copper Force Justin Snaith 99 5 Gold Standard Glen Kotzen 115 8 Icon King Mike Stewart 84 7 Kampala Campari Andre Nel 88 12 La Favourari Andre Nel 108 13 Last Winter Dean Kannemeyer 99 3 Mambo Mime Dean Kannemeyer 92 1 Nebula Brett Crawford 101 10 Our Mate Art (AUS) Candice Bass-Robinson 93 15 Perovskia Harold Crawford 84 6 Silicone Valley Glen Puller 106 14 Speedpoint Joey Ramsden 96 2 Summer Sky Dean Kannemeyer 90 9 Table Bay (AUS) Joey Ramsden 109 (16) R250 000 Gr3 DIANA STAKES (WFA) 5 Captain’s Flame Andre Nel 101 16 Elusive Heart Glen Kotzen 93 13 Extradite Candice Bass-Robinson 88 15 Final Judgement Glen Kotzen 103 11 Fresnaye Joey Ramsden 85 12 Gimme Six Justin Snaith 106 2 Goodtime Gal Michael Robinson 99 6 Hoist The Mast Andre Nel 74 8 It Is What It Is Mike Stewart 79 14 Just Sensual Joey Ramsden 109 4 Leaves Of Grass (AUS) Candice Bass-Robinson 77 1 Mara Dean Kannemeyer 88 7 Meryl Dean Kannemeyer 96 0 Nordic Breeze Justin Snaith 95 17 Philae Andre Nel 80 3 Rose In Bloom Joey Ramsden 92 10 Seattle Gold Brett Crawford 90 9 Whose That Girl Candice Bass-Robinson 93 (18) Supplementary entries are due by 11h00 pm Friday 29 September and declarations by 11h00 on Monday 2 October.