Today – Pride And The Pinnacle

In an ideal world we would enjoy world-class horseracing every weekend. The national programme doesn’t work like that though and we look to a good quality R130 000 Pinnacle Stakes on the Turffontein inside track today to provide the fireworks again.

The presence of the dual Argentinian Gr1 winner Hat Puntano adds plenty of interest to a competitive thirteen horse line-up over the tricky 1450m.

Read more about Hat Puntano and see him in action

Mike de Kock’s lightly tried Elusive Quality entire Toro Rosso is a course and distance winner and has plenty in his favour with Anthony Delpech up from a pole position draw over his favourite distance. He should be fighting fit after two prep runs and could add to his five win haul from his seventeen starts.

Chilli Con Carne has drawn right alongside the De Kock runner and is another who could be dangerous at best. This pacy son of Just As Well may have found the 1160m on the short side last time and he will relish this test with a galloping weight.

The 2016 Grand Heritage winner Irish Pride is a high quality son of Ideal World and has his first start of the new term on Saturday. He had excuses at his last two starts in KZN and his earlier home form shows him to be a decent galloper at best. The inside track will test him but he has the multiple champion Mark Khan in the saddle and looks a big runner – even after a seven week break.

Romany Prince has his first run in 11 weeks and is likely to need it – and a bit more ground to show his best.

Donny G has drawn wide and has not been at his best for some time – his last win being over a year ago.

Amazing Strike is yet another quality son of Ideal World. The Alec Laird 6yo must have a decent shout at his best.

Shukamisa has drawn wide but the son of Silvano just doesn’t know how to run a poor race. This progressive 4yo is a dangerous sort if allowed to gallop freely and is a must for bigger permutations.

Tyrone Zackey’s Front Rank will have to improve on his recent form but had his first outing in seven months when showing some pace and fading to 6 lengths behind the improved again Kilrain last time.

Second of the Sean Tarry duo, the smart course-and-distance winning 5yo Count Tassilo has drawn widest of the lot but is bang in form and capable of making it a hat-trick of wins. His respiratory noises at his last three runs do not appear to have hindered him but are a cause for concern.

Cashin is the third of the Ferraris trio. The son of Mogok has some ground to make up at the weights.

At this stage of his career, Hidden Agenda is likely to be more comfortable over a bit further.

Tandava led most of the way to win an MR84 Handicap at Turffontein on Tuesday. If he runs here, he rates a threat again.

Hat Puntano comes in probably needing a good blowout.

In an open race, we feel that Irish Pride could get there late to hold the likes of Count Tassilo and Toro Rosso – with Chilli Con Carne the danger.