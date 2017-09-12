Turffontein Today – Peter’s Quartet Lurkers

SEAN TARRY and LUCKY HOUDALAKIS

prefer to not comment

PAUL PETER

Race 1 – AMAJORY (8): Will be a bit green but could lurk into the back end of the quartet.

Race 1 – MURIEL (12): Will be a bit green but could lurk into the back end of the quartet.

GARY ALEXANDER

Race 1 – BANANA REPUBLIC (9): Was intractable last time, so hoping she goes in today – nice filly could place.

Race 3 – POWER OF PLACE (13): Nice horse, could place.

TONY NASSIF

Race 1 – EMMA KALEMA (10): A very nice filly, if not too green, she will be there.

BRIAN WIID

Race 1 – PETITE AIME (14): Not a bad filly but will need the experience.

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 1 – WESTERN SHAMROCK (15): Could not be contacted for comment.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 3 – GOOD EMPEROR (11): Will need the run.

PAUL MATCHETT

Race 3 – SKYJACK (15): Will need the run.

MIKE AZZIE

Race 4 – RED REVOLUTION (10): Has taken a long time to come to himself therefore will need this but over further and in time he will be a nicer horse.

