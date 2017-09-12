Turffontein Today – Peter’s Quartet Lurkers

SEAN TARRY and LUCKY HOUDALAKIS
PAUL PETER
Race 1 – AMAJORY (8): Will be a bit green but could lurk into the back end of the quartet.
Race 1 – MURIEL (12): Will be a bit green but could lurk into the back end of the quartet.
GARY ALEXANDER
Race 1 – BANANA REPUBLIC (9): Was intractable last time, so hoping she goes in today – nice filly could place.
Race 3 – POWER OF PLACE (13): Nice horse, could place.
TONY NASSIF
Race 1 – EMMA KALEMA (10): A very nice filly, if not too green, she will be there.
BRIAN WIID
Race 1 – PETITE AIME (14): Not a bad filly but will need the experience.
CANDICE DAWSON
Race 1 – WESTERN SHAMROCK (15): Could not be contacted for comment.
CLINTON BINDA
Race 3 – GOOD EMPEROR (11): Will need the run.
PAUL MATCHETT
Race 3 – SKYJACK (15): Will need the run.
MIKE AZZIE
Race 4 – RED REVOLUTION (10): Has taken a long time to come to himself therefore will need this but over further and in time he will be a nicer horse.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.