Watch Woodruff Today

CHRIS ERASMUS

Race 2 – IL MONDO (9): Will be green and need the run.

Race 4 – COME THE DAY (4): Looks a nice sort but will be too short for him.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 2 – RAVEN GIRL (11) A talented filly but with some quirks – should it all go according to plan she should be in the firing line.

GARY ALEXANDER

Could not be contacted for comment.

ROBBIE SAGE

Race 3 – RIVER GODDESS (11): Will need the experience.

GOKHAN TERZI

Race 3 – SUNRISE RUBY (12): She needs further and will need the experience.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 4 – HAPPY MATADOR (8): Will need the run.

Race 8 – ARABIAN WORD (9): Will need the run.

Race 8 – PREMIER SHOW (12): Will need the run.

SEAN TARRY, ALEC LAIRD, STUART PETTIGREW and JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN – Prefer not to comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.