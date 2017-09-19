To celebrate September as Heritage month, Willowfontain Horse Riding Club in partnership with Ikusasa LeAfrica Foundation (ILAF) and Gold Circle is holding an Umtelebhelo Rural Horse Racing Event on 30 September 2017 at Scottsville Racecourse.

The rural horse riding sport in South Africa was established more than 100 years ago as a sport that predominantly attracted rural black people. The sport is called Umtelebhelo in Nguni languages. The sport of trotting horses is celebrated and recognised worldwide. As a social event in Africa, Umtelebhelo horse racing has broken tribal and political barriers.

The love for horses has created unity amongst several tribal and political communities from KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana and Namibia. Willow Fountain Horse Riding Club organised events that creates interim jobs and business opportunities for the community. The club has participated in esteemed events such as the Dundee July, Harry Gwala Summer cup, Nkandla May, Utrecht Winter fever and the Eastern Cape Berlin November, where their horses have either taken a Win, Place or Show.

Umtelebhelo Heritage Cup is a brainchild of Dr Zweli Mkhize. He says “Umtelebhelo has been part of our rural lifestyle as every household has a horse. It brings communities together as a form of sport and relaxation. We are expecting participants from ten districts in KwaZulu-Natal and some from Eastern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga and Lesotho”.

The Umtelebhelo Heritage Cup event brings together different Fashion Designs, Exhibition, Arts and Music. The event features artists such as Babes Wodumo, DJ Cndo and Amageza Amahle. More artists will be joining the line up between now and the date of the festival.

DATE: 30 September 2017

TIME: 09h00 – 16h00

VENUE: Scottsville Racecourse-Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal province

Contact: Mbuyiselwa Mkhize – Email: [email protected], Cell: (076) 052 5911

Free entrance / VIP ticket is R200 @ Computicket

Book a table of 10 for only R5000 (includes free whiskey and vodka bottle)

Come and celebrate the heritage that lives in us!