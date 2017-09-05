Class Debut By Dynasty Colt

Sean Tarry’s bold move to try the Dynasty colt Yamoto first time out over 1160m paid dividends at Turffontein on Tuesday when the classy looker came home easily on a well-supported debut.

The R2,2 million 2016 National Yearling Sale graduate, who races for Mary Slack and Michael Javett, showed plenty of pace before winning convincingly under S’manga Khumalo.

Form Bloodstock’s Jehan Malherbe signed the chit for the Varsfontein Stud (that sale’s leading vendors) bred galloper, who looks to have a bright future.

Yamoto is out of the Gr2 Fillies Championship winner Townsend, a half sister to former G1 Champions Challenge winner Regal Ransom.

Townsend will be remembered as being the winner of the 2010 Gr3 Diana Stakes at Durbanville, a race in which her champion sire produced the winning quartet.

Bernard Fayd’herbe steered the Justin Snaith-trained Townsend home to beat Play Nice, with Possible Dream and Tick Tock rounding off the historic quartet.