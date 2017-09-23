Varsfontein’s Bright Lights

Two of the best racemares to compete in South Africa in recent times have tested in foal to Australian-bred L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner Gimmethegreenlight in their maiden season at stud.

Varsfontein’s Carl de Vos told the Sporting Post that Gr1 winners Bela-Bela (Dynasty) and Real Princess (Trippi) had been confirmed in foal and that there was plenty of excitement at the Paarl farm, a home to champions since it was first established by Anthony Kalmanson in 1974. The first yearling they sold, Kings Rhapsody, a son of Singing Winds, won ten races for Laurie and Jean Jaffee.

A son of More Than Ready, Gimmethegreenlight has made a terrifiic start to his stud career, with his first crop producing Gr1 winner Gunner, Gr2 Umkhomazi Stakes winner Hack Green, star sprinter Green Pepper and Gr2 Daisy Fillies Guineas winner Gimme Six.

Bela-Bela, a treble Gr1 winner, was trained by Justin Snaith and bowed out when running fourth in the Gr1 Champion Stakes at the end of last term. Her Gr1 successes included the Woolavington 2000, the Paddock Stakes and the Garden Province Stakes.

The Cheveley bred grey flyer was purchased by Varsfontein Stud – in whose silks she raced with distinction – at the BSA National 2yo Sale for R1,4 million.

By Dynasty (Fort Wood), Bela-Bela is out of the prolific winner producing Mystic Spring (Royal Academy), whose champion sire, a Breeders Cup Mile winner, produced 167 stakes winners.

Mystic Spring’s dam, Secret Sunday, is a full sister to Mystiko – who gave Michael Roberts his first British classic when winning the 1991 English 2000 Guineas

Trained by Dean Kannemeyer, the magnificent chestnut Real Princess was bred by Klawervlei Stud and is a daughter of Trippi out of the once winning Fort Wood mare, Pagan Princess. Real Princess is thus a half-sister to Gr1 Cape Guineas winner and new Klawervlei sire, William Longsword (Captain Al).

Real Princess was bought for R2,7 million on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 and raced for top international owners, Khaya Stables. She peaked with a win in the Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint in 2016 at Scottsville – a track she showed a distinct liking for.

Both mares are set to add great value to the South African Stud Book in the years ahead.