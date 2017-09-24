Christmas Comes Early For Dorrie

Dorrie Sham maintained her good form when she saddled a double at Fairview on Friday. This included an end-to-end victory in the R110 000 Walmer Handicap by the former Mike De Broglio owned Christmas Carol, who showed an appreciation for the polytrack surface.

The non black-type feature saw only seven mares lining up at the 1800m, and with the well-fancied Crackpot doing her chances no benefit by fighting her rider early on, Raymond Danielson took Christmas Carol out to lead the pack and she was never headed.

Despite Valediction challenging strongly inside the final 200m, Christmas Carol was too strong and she galloped powerfully to win by 1,75 lengths. No time was published.

The runner-up’s stablemate Tricia Dupont stayed on well enough for third, a further half length back.

Crackpot was there for a long way, but had overdone it and faded late.

Originally purchased for R700 000 on the National Yearling Sale, Christmas Carol was purchased second hand on the BSA August Kenilworth Sale for R50 000. She now races in the Dave Shawe silks.

Christmas Carol was bred by Varsfontein Stud and is a daughter of Western Winter (Gone West) out of the well-performed six-time winner Night Diva (Daarik).

Christmas Carol has won 5 races with 3 places from 20 starts for stakes of R347 925,

Alan Greeff saddled three winners on the afternoon,two of which were ridden by Aldo Domeyer. Dorrie Sham and Raymond Danielson paired up for a double.