Who Is SA’s Best Named Horse?

There are breeders and owners who spend a lot of time, thought and effort in naming their horses.

Who in your estimation is our best named horse? Post your nomination and tell us why in our comments facility.

In a fun editorial, www.punters.com.au have published what they believe to be the 10 best-named horses going around in Australia.

In the wake of The Gatting Bowl (Hard Spun x Art Of Deception) making his debut at Wodonga during the week, they’ve put together a list of the 10 best-named horses currently going around in Australia.

Concentrating on cleverness rather than crudeness here, although Lets Geton With It (Foreplay x Cabinda) does make an appearance.

In no particular order:

The Gatting Ball (Hard Spun x Art Of Deception)

Before Shane Warne was posting cringeworthy selfies and blocking everyone on Twitter (including us), he was a pretty handy cricketer. Warne’s first ever delivery on English soil completely bamboozled Mike Gatting and became what is now known as either ‘The Ball of the Century’ or ‘The Gatting Ball’.

Unfortunately for connections, 3yo gelding The Gatting Ball did his best impression of Warne’s delivery on debut, drifting out before ducking in sharply.

Tomic (All Too Hard x Miss Bux)

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has said publicly that being a professional athlete is hard (all too hard sometimes) but he sticks at it because of the money. Bernie loves bucks.

Covfefe (Nicconi x Heavenly Ransom)

It was only a matter of time before this name popped up but well done to Johnston & Houlahan Bloodstock for getting in first. Donald Trump didn’t quite know how to react when told about the gelding named in his ‘honour’.

Tina Turban (Helmet x Simply The Best)

Group One name, BM58 (at best) ability.

Telemarketer (Time Thief x Afters)

Nothing thieves time more than a telemarketer.

Kyrgios (Eavesdropper x Phoenix Wonder)

This name is inadvertently clever. While the tennis player Nick Kyrgios was tanking at Wimbledon, his equine namesake was under suspension for being ‘uncompetitive’. The horse has turned the corner but Nick continues to tease.

Let’s Make Whoopi (Foreplay x Goldberg)

‘Whoopie’ means sex, at least in the Urban Dictionary, which is obviously where the Foreplay part comes into play.

Kay Oh Rousey (Exceed And Excel x Bashful Girl)

Once the most feared female mixed martial artist on the planet, Ronda Rousey’s star has fallen significantly since being brutally knocked out by both Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. It’s fair to say that Ronda has achieved more than the horse named in honour of her downfall however, with Kay Oh Rousey failing to get out of the proverbial first round in five decidedly average career starts.

Lets Geton With It (Foreplay x Cabinda)

Yeah we know it’s not amazing but we needed something to fill the void after seeing that No Woody (Foreplay x Degeneres) has been retired.