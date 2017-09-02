19 – What A Win-xing Streak!

Australian wonder mare Winx made it 19 straight wins when she powered home late to win the A$250,000 Gr2 Chelmsford Stakes run over a mile at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

After the nervous start of her last run, the ear muffs appeared to do the trick on Saturday and Winx got away on terms. Hugh Bowman settled her seven lengths off Red Excitement, who was tactically ridden in a catch-me-if-you-can race by jockey Josh Parr.

At one point about 400m out, Winx looked under pressure. But Bowman knew what he had under him and she delivered like a champion. Trainer Chris Waller was in tears after the race. He had been on his nerves about her possibly repeating the quirk of her penultimate start when losing 5 lengths at the gates.

The big question now is can Winx get to 25 and equal or surpass the unbeaten Black Caviar’s record.

With $13,181,430 in the bank, the 6yo now ranks second only to Makybe Diva (A $14,526,690) and ahead of Sunline (A$11,351,610) on the Australian all-time top earners list.

Waller confirmed that Winx would race next in the $500 000 Gr1 George Main Stakes over a mile at Royal Randwick in two weeks.