Winx – Where To Next?

In a press release published on the official Winx website, Chris Waller outlined the next steps in Winx’s racing campaign.

The statement, released on 20 September 2017, confirmed that Waller is pleased with the way Winx has pulled up after her latest victory in the G1 Colgate Optic White George Main Stakes last Saturday. “I could not be happier with her recovery since the run and she continues to maintain her weight approximately 10kg heavier than what she was when winning the 2016 Cox Plate.”

Next race

Plans remain on track for a tilt at the 2017 Ladbrokes Cox Plate and Waller said it is likely her next run will be in the G1 Seppelt Turnbull Stakes at Flemington on 7 October 2017. It will be Winx’s first start at the Melbourne track. “The sole reason for running here as the most likely option is simply based on the timing of the current program which will provide her with 3 weeks between runs from the George Main to the Turnbull and another 3 weeks into the Cox Plate for her 5th run of the campaign,” he continued. “Whilst this is her intended path, if she was not to run in the Turnbull it would be my intentions to run in the Craven Plate on October 14 at Royal Randwick before heading to Melbourne in preparation for the Ladbrokes Cox Plate.”

Equipment change

He also confirmed the intention to remove the ear muffs from her race day gear at her next start as it is felt they are no longer required, adding that he will continue to be guided by the horse and what he feels is best for her. “I am very mindful of how well received she is each time she races, however her longevity is of the utmost importance and this is evident by the limited racing she does each preparation.”

International aspirations

The team will be reserving judgement on an international campaign until after the George Ryder Stakes in 2018. However, all being well, Waller confirmed that Winx will either run during The Championships in the G1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes and look to target a race during the Royal Ascot carnival, or be freshened up subsequent to the George Ryder Stakes and target a 3 race European campaign. “Obviously this is a long term plan and my team and I would much prefer to focus on the current campaign as we head towards such an important time of the Australian Racing season,” he concluded.

Australia’s 60 Minutes team has put together a fantastic 15 minute documentary on Australia’s favourite horse. Fall in love with Winx below:-