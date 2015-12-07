Joey Ramsden and Wayne Kieswetter’s Ridgemont Stud operation have unexpectedly split and as a result 14 horses have left, or are about to leave, the Milnerton trainer’s yard, writes Michael Clower.
The first intimation that something was wrong came shortly after 11.00am on Friday when Ramsden’s assistant Ricardo Sobotker scratched Icy Fire from the Fillies Guineas, citing ”change of stable” and leaving the sought-after Bernard Fayd’Herbe twiddling his thumbs in frustration in the jockeys’ room.
Ridgemont manager Craig Carey said on Saturday: “It’s an amicable departure and there is no animosity on our side. Joey told us that he did not want to train for us anymore.
“I think Icy Fire would have run a very good race in the Fillies Guineas but in the circumstances we didn’t think it was the right thing to run her. Who will train her in future will be finalised this week but it is likely to be Brett Crawford. He will get a percentage of the horses, some will go to Mike Bass and some to Ormond Ferraris.”
Ramsden would not comment, except to say: “I think Wayne is a superstar but other than that I don’t want to talk about it.”
Drinks magnate Kieswetter – he is the boss of Magnum and part-owner of a successful Scottish whisky distillery – has spent a small fortune buying fillies to form the basis for his breeding operation and has taken first retainers on both Fayd’Herbe and Greg Cheyne.
He sent his best horse so far, the Ramsden-trained Cold As Ice (part-owned by Brian Finch), to England to be trained by William Haggas and even forked out for Fayd’Herbe to fly over and ride her.
The businessman and Ramsden seemed to have a perfect relationship, the trainer going to Australia to buy fillies for the operation and Kieswetter helicoptering Ramsden around the studs for pre-sales inspections. Ramsden had long been a close friend of Carey.
6 comments on “Joey Splits With Big Owner”
This is considered newsworthy? Things must be slower than usual in Slaapstad. Owners have the right to send horses where they want.
Agree that owners prerogative to choose his trainer. Punters contacted us to ascertain why the Ramsden horses were scratched .
High profile owners and trainers just tend to have news value – unlike some of the smaller guys 🙂
Touche!
You could start a new yard with 14 horses.
It is newsworthy. It shows the public what goes on behind the scenes at a high-profile racing stable. Smaller trainers invariably complain about not getting high-level support. Well, it”s not all that rosy, it”s never easy to please racehorse owners and the bigger they come, the harder it is for a trainer to conform to their individual requirements. There are plenty horses to look after and horses from various owners all need the same attention. If a trainer/owner relationship doesn’t satisfy both parties, quick change is the best and most viable option. Good luck JR.
Everyone knows who is the monopoly of this game, the Summerveld and Klawervlei studs and Joostes and Van Niekerks, Crawfords records speaks volume on all kinds of horses ordinary and good horses, so its obvious why owners want their horses at a trainer like Brett, JR and JS and ST trains and wins mostly on the high profile owners horses where Brett does magic with any, a place or win.