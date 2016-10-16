The omission of South Africa’s greatest jockey of all time from the home team to face a strong international side in the Air Mauritius International Jockeys’ Challenge on 18 and 20 November is an interesting move on the part of the selectors.
The excitement generated by the scoop of securing the legendary Frankie Dettori to captain the international team is bound to be tempered by the exclusion of the brilliant six-time national champion Piere Strydom from the SA side.
“So I’m not rated in the top 7 jocks in the country,” quipped Striker to Tellytrack presenter Dave Mollett in a post-race interview at Turffontein on Saturday, after a typically cracking winning ride from the front on Buckland.
Strydom, who rode at the recent Arc meeting in France, hit a career milestone mark of 5000 winners in November 2014, but has had his fair share of injuries in recent times.
He recovered from having broken his clavicle for the fourth time earlier this year but, while riding less, has lost none of his razor sharp judgement of pace and grace in the saddle that has made him an internationally respected rider.
Adding to the puzzle, the first leg of the international will be held at Fairview – Striker’s hometown. That in itself is a golden marketing opportunity fail on the part of the organisers, in our humble opinion.
What a lovely thought – Striker versus Frankie at Fairview!
Top jockey Anton Marcus declared his unavailability, thus further weakening the local team.
We are unlikely to get an answer on the Striker question from the selection panel.
That just doesn’t happen in horseracing.
South Africa
S’manga Khumalo (c)
Andrew Fortune
Anthony Delpech
Muzi Yeni
Gavin Lerena
Grant van Niekerk
47 comments on “Striker Not Good Enough For SA Team?”
Selection panel?
Larry Wainstein
Larry Wainstein
And
Larry Wainstein
Decent enough team though, all the best!
I’m sure we can expect another cracking competition this year.
Surely Striker should be in the side? Not to detract from those selected but hard to imagine an SA side without him.
Agree,one of the most successful “Jocks” in the world
I would back striker against any of those jocks anyday!
I was Chairman of Gosforth Park when we ran the hugely popular Jockeys Internationals. The whole essence was to have the top versus the top. How on earth did Pierre not make the cut? It defies belief.
Just par for the course, when you think where Racing is headed…
The big money(R430M) is going into Sports Betting, not into Racing. When last has the RA canvassed their members on ANY decision taken by the Operators, such decisions as effect the pocket of Owners?
Striker obviously out of favour. Will turnovers and interest be lower, having Frankie there but no Striker ? Let’s see….
Louis, ‘out of favour’? So merit not taken into account? Who sat on the selection panel?
Can anyone check the log for the past years and who represented SA?
Hope SA Team loose .a flippen shame
Larry Weinstein should resign how come Gavin lerana gets in and not striker
I would have Gavin Lerena in the SA Team as he is a top jockey and has competed in the UK with distinction as well as been SA champion jockey before , but to select Grant Van Niekerk ahead of Striker now that is a concern ???
I’m with Larry Weinstein all the way , I personally think striker doesn’t deserve a place in the side because of he’s recent form and I think strydom has lost he’s nerves and edge , Gavin lerena should’ve been captain but that’s just my opinion .
There is no sound reason why Pierre Strydom should not be in the team. This competition is labelled the Air Mauritius International Jockeys’ Challenge. As an international we are entitled to know who picked the jockeys to ride for the two teams and the criteria they took into account. Please will someone tell us what the truth. I for one cannot believe that Larry Wainstein was the only person involved in selecting the teams. If he was and it is allowed by the nhra and Phumelela, horse racing has stooped to the lowest of lowest levels ever.
After the 2nd race Saturday when Striker won on Vision Of Daliah he said in the interview he is not balanced and in good form he fell and the riding in Europe affected his rhythm he is too outspoken and sometimes the truth lead to this.
Really. Are those honestly the top Jockeys? What a shame
Trevor do a bit of homework, Piere has won 8 out of his last 30 rides so what are you talking about, its about 26% strike rate
Yip,74% failure rate.
In comparison to any jocks that have a 100%
90%
80%
70% success rate?
Where are these jocks you dream of?
The highest rated win percentage a jockey currently holds is Anton Marcus with 25%. Would love to know what you think of his 75% failure rate?
You sound like a product of free education
Your strident sarcasm lacks intellectual reasoning. Feel free to accept those odds.
How can they select the Jockey Log from the 1st of August that’s ridiculous. So if a jockey has a great season and decides to take a holiday as racing is terrible in August and September and his not in the top 10, he doesn’t get selected . Haley Turner has stopped race riding since last year November but she is in the team – work that one out
So the quota system is now also in racing, interesting!
Wayne – I think you have hit the Nail on the Head.
Never mind Striker , that is just common sense.
What about a Jockey like Greg Cheyne – Especially if one of the meetings is in PE – 2015 – 2016 He had an Injury yet still had a Win % of 18 % in PE on the back of Half of the amount of the Champion of the Year .
2016 – 2017 – So Far this year – He is the leading Jockey with 20 % Win and 66 % Place. So he is in top form at the moment .
This is not even worth a comment so if you need someone with experience and one who rode all over in high pressure situation do you not need experience this Genius of a Jock has only rode 5000 winners but what now he has had an injury and this is someone who won July etc absolute baboons if you ask me You watch how Striker will hit back in his own way
If the criteria for selecting this team is the 2015/2016 jockeys log then Striker was not good enough. If I recall correctly he was not in the top 10. Using the jockeys log is the fairest way of selecting the team, I would only make one adjustment and require the leading appie to be included.
The single most controversial and damaging aspect of the industry is undoubtedly subjectivity,whether it be awards,objections,invitations of fields,or teams!
Why not introduce more defined criteria for things of this nature,and stick to them,to improve the integrity and reputation of an industry,that needs it badly!
Well said
I’m sure there’s more to Strydom’s exclusion than meets the eye. He probably didn’t toe the line, somewhere along the line, and the “illuminated ones” dissed him.
Imagine this….
3 months before…..
Announcement:
We are holding a Jockey’s International. A 6 man team will be selected. To be included jockeys must comply as follows:
– a) Must be in the top 6
– b) Must not have been found guilty of a suspension in the last 6 months
– c) Must be racing fit
– d) Must have ridden in all of SA centres in the last 12 months, in order to become truly representative.
If any of the top 6 riders don’t fulfil criteria, selection will be made from 7th, 8th or wherever applicable
Imagine that…procedure, Rules, thought, established, unbendable standards.
Too much to ask…rather get the backlash.
Seems like the SA jocks are selected by their Air miles.
Racing management are hoping that once they destroy racing, they can get a job with SAA?
Racing management better hurry it up as there are others who are trying to do the same to SAA
And last time we checked, the SAA bunch were ahead in the race to the bottom
Striker is one of the top jockeys in the world, let alone SA. Should be in the team
we all know he should be in the team,, what we need to know is the reason why he was left out ,, Mr ed could you give the racing fans some feedback
Larry decided a while ago that he will no longer communicate with Sporting Post.
No point in trying to find out about the selection process then.
Life sucks.
strydom was out of form when the team was finalised per larry, we 5 winners out of 17 rides might not be good enough for Larry
Extravagantlyhorseracing are you joking, what % does 5 of 17 represent ?
Don’t shoot the messenger that was the finding
Why not the Jockey Ass. select their team? The riders know who is deserving. Great team nevertheless.
Just another sad day in SA/ racing. People have or choose to have very short memories when it suit them. Striker is a legend, the man rode 5000 winners, besides winning every big race in this country. I must admit, I find it laughable, the very people that ignored him now, were the very ones that were first in the queue to congratulate him and pose for pics after riding his 5000th winner.
Furthermore, on numerous occasions he displayed his mettle against the best the world has to offer. Therefore, it is a travesty of justice that he was omitted from the RA team.
Striker, don’t be deterred by irrelevant decisions such as this. In SA`s eyes your royalty still reigns.
I will call Larry and clarify,I am sure he will talk to me after all he said in an interview with Sportingpost titled In the Name of the Father “I believe Formgrids is useful for punters and a lot of people believe it is valuable”. http://www.sportingpost.co.za/2012/05/in-the-name-of-the-father/
The team seems to be in order the captain should be S . Khumalo as he won the championship . Except for Mr G.J Lerena ! Team S.Khumalo (c) , A.C Delpech , A.C Fortune , M.A Yeni , G van Niekerk , A Domeyer the reserve must be J.P van der Merwe , NO G.J Lerena as you can not skip 3 spots to get in ! Now that would have been fair (but what do I know)
If the reason Strydom is not riding is because he finished 13th on the log then Lerena should also not ride because he finished 10th . Marcus withdrew that still leaves 8 people ahead of Lerena so WHY is he in the team ??
I personally will give this international Jockeys tournament a miss as its just a money making story with no quality. No disrespect but when last did Haley Turner ride a horse never mind a winner.
In Brief Larry said
”Its not my decision there is a committee that picks the team, its Vee Moodley, Clyde Basel, myself and Neil Smith “Piere and I have never had a problem there is nothing there between us its not a personal thing, at the time when the side was picked Striker was just coming out of an injury and he started riding this month and he started riding a few winners, last year he rode 70 winners from 474 rides he had problems with injury, not his fault, also he’s been n the side for the last seven years.
The top top 4 picked themselves with two wild cards, the three wild cards were that came up, Grant Van Niekerk, Piere Strydom and Gavin Lerena.
Gavin Lerena came into the side because of his achievements in the Uk and HK, then we looked at Van Niekerk, a youngster up and coming who rode 595 rides and 114 winners, we decided to give the youngster a chance, that’s what it was all about, I spoke to Anton and i spoke to Anthony Delpech the senior guys, i asked them what do they think about this youngster, should we give him a chance, there was no malice toward Piere Strydom and no malice toward the racing public, we do what we think is right for the sport, we trying to encourage youngsters, its two race meetings in a year,
If you are incouraging youngsters give them a chance give us a new sa team always the same old pack there is plenty of talent in our youngsters
Riaan Heunis LERENA is in the team because he is world-class. He won the Hong Kong Longines Championship and the Shergar Cup at Ascot. He was out of the country for 6 months but still managed to finish 10th on the National Jockeys Log. Now that’s something. His inclusion is well deserved.
I had a look at the stats and I tell you if you tell me a jockey that rides 8 winners in 6 months , I agree some big races but none the less and then 7 winners in October after a 5 timer at the Vaal on heritage day , then only another 2 there after World Class then you really don’t have high standards . But it seems he only shines on big days !!!!!
Not sure what stats you looked at. This month – which is not over yet – he has had 8 winners from 6 race meetings. NHA stats for the season 27 wins from 136 rides giving him a 19% strike rate. Incidentally Piere has had 16 wins from 83 rides with the same strike rate of 19%.