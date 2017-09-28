Cartier: Arc Could Tip Scales

The result of Europe’s richest race could have a decisive bearing on which horse will become the 2017 Cartier Horse Of The Year at the Cartier Racing Awards on Tuesday evening, November 14.

Three of the top four horses – Winter, Enable and Ulysses – in the Pattern race points standings for the Cartier Horse Of The Year Award are set to run in the Gr1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly, France on Sunday, October 1.

Other leading contenders for 2017 Cartier Racing Awards due to take part in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe include Brametot, Cloth Of Stars, Highland Reel and Order Of St George.

As well as fabulous racing at Chantilly over the weekend, Newmarket stages the prestigious three-day Cambridgeshire meeting which commences tomorrow, Thursday, September 28.

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, September 24, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter 164

Enable 160

Ribchester 142

Ulysses 140

Decorated Knight 128

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 104

Harry Angel 100

Roly Poly 96

Thunder Snow 90

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester 142

Ulysses 140

Decorated Knight 128

Highland Reel 80

Cloth Of Stars 64

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy 116

Churchill 104

Harry Angel 100

Thunder Snow 90

Al Wukair 72

Brametot 72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter 164

Enable 160

Roly Poly 96

Hydrangea 56

Sobetsu 56

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel 100

Marsha 60

Caravaggio 56

Brando 48

Lady Aurelia 48

Tasleet 48

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange 72

Order Of St George 68

Stradivarius 56

Vazirabad 39

Desert Skyline 36

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Beckford 48

Sioux Nation 48

Unfortunately 48

Verbal Dexterity 40

Havana Grey 32

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily 48

Heartache 36

Magical 32

Clemmie 24

Laurens 20

Nyaleti 20