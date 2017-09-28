Home » Racing & Sport » Cartier: Arc Could Tip Scales

Cartier: Arc Could Tip Scales

Big weekend on international racing scene

Updated on

The result of Europe’s richest race could have a decisive bearing on which horse will become the 2017 Cartier Horse Of The Year at the Cartier Racing Awards on Tuesday evening, November 14.

Ulysses after the Coral Eclipse

Three of the top four horses – Winter, Enable and Ulysses – in the Pattern race points standings for the Cartier Horse Of The Year Award are set to run in the Gr1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly, France on Sunday, October 1.

Other leading contenders for 2017 Cartier Racing Awards due to take part in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe include Brametot, Cloth Of Stars, Highland Reel and Order Of St George.

 

 

Highland Reel in Hong Kong at work

As well as fabulous racing at Chantilly over the weekend, Newmarket stages the prestigious three-day Cambridgeshire meeting which commences tomorrow, Thursday, September 28.

 

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, September 24, 2017

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Winter                         164

Enable                         160

Ribchester                   142

Ulysses                        140

Decorated Knight        128

Barney Roy                 116

Churchill                     104

Harry Angel                100

Roly Poly                    96

Thunder Snow             90

Cartier Older Horse

Ribchester                   142

Ulysses                        140

Decorated Knight        128

Highland Reel              80

Cloth Of Stars              64

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Barney Roy                 116

Churchill                     104

Harry Angel                100

Thunder Snow             90

Al Wukair                    72

Brametot                      72

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Winter                         164

Enable                         160

Roly Poly                    96

Hydrangea                   56

Sobetsu                        56

Cartier Sprinter

Harry Angel                 100

Marsha                         60

Caravaggio                   56

Brando                         48

Lady Aurelia                48

Tasleet                          48

Cartier Stayer

Big Orange                   72

Order Of St George      68

Stradivarius                  56

Vazirabad                     39

Desert Skyline             36

Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt

Beckford                     48

Sioux Nation               48

Unfortunately              48

Verbal Dexterity          40

Havana Grey               32

Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly

Happily                        48

Heartache                    36

Magical                        32

Clemmie                      24

Laurens                        20

Nyaleti                         20

 

