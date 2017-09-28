Cartier: Arc Could Tip Scales

The result of Europe’s richest race could have a decisive bearing on which horse will become the 2017 Cartier Horse Of The Year at the Cartier Racing Awards on Tuesday evening, November 14.
Three of the top four horses – Winter, Enable and Ulysses – in the Pattern race points standings for the Cartier Horse Of The Year Award are set to run in the Gr1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly, France on Sunday, October 1.
Other leading contenders for 2017 Cartier Racing Awards due to take part in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe include Brametot, Cloth Of Stars, Highland Reel and Order Of St George.
As well as fabulous racing at Chantilly over the weekend, Newmarket stages the prestigious three-day Cambridgeshire meeting which commences tomorrow, Thursday, September 28.
Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, September 24, 2017
Cartier Horse Of The Year
Winter 164
Enable 160
Ribchester 142
Ulysses 140
Decorated Knight 128
Barney Roy 116
Churchill 104
Harry Angel 100
Roly Poly 96
Thunder Snow 90
Cartier Older Horse
Ribchester 142
Ulysses 140
Decorated Knight 128
Highland Reel 80
Cloth Of Stars 64
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
Barney Roy 116
Churchill 104
Harry Angel 100
Thunder Snow 90
Al Wukair 72
Brametot 72
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
Winter 164
Enable 160
Roly Poly 96
Hydrangea 56
Sobetsu 56
Cartier Sprinter
Harry Angel 100
Marsha 60
Caravaggio 56
Brando 48
Lady Aurelia 48
Tasleet 48
Cartier Stayer
Big Orange 72
Order Of St George 68
Stradivarius 56
Vazirabad 39
Desert Skyline 36
Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt
Beckford 48
Sioux Nation 48
Unfortunately 48
Verbal Dexterity 40
Havana Grey 32
Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly
Happily 48
Heartache 36
Magical 32
Clemmie 24
Laurens 20
Nyaleti 20