The current Mauritius racing season has not been a happy one for South African jockeys and the latest news from the island is that Donovan Dillon may be winging his way home.
The Gilbert Rousset stable terminated Dillon’s contract after last Saturday’s meeting.
Dillon rode 6 winners from 51 mounts. His first winner was aboard Top Of The Rock, who won on 29 July.
Donovan ‘Donny’’ Dillon turns 24 on 14 November and joined the SA Jockey Academy in 2010.
He rode with success in KZN and the Cape before commencing his first season in Mauritius this term.
In June a scandal erupted in Mauritius, involving SA jockeys Raymond Danielson, Brandon Lerena and Muzi Yeni.
All three were exonerated after a protracted investigation.
2 comments on “Dillon Mauritius Stint Could Be Over”
Khathi also on his way home. For the first time after a very very long time, there won’t be any SA rider working in Mauritius
I think Donovan left on his own accord prior to his contract being terminated, although obviously the Mauritians say differently