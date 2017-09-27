A Dash Of Dutch Courage

Last season’s star 2yo colt Dutch Philip stepped out at Durbanville on Wednesday but, as anticipated by his connections, found the seasoned older speedsters too much to handle after a 17 week break from action.
Aldo Domeyer’s mount won four of his five starts last season for trainer Candice Bass-Robinson, which included top-class victories in both the Somerset 1200 and the Cape Nursery.
But he drifted out to 2-1 at the off on Wednesday, and found the 1000m of the revamped country track, as well as some hard-knockers that he faced in the MR 96 Handicap, his undoing as he was outpaced throughout and only got going late for third.
Aldo Domeyer did not exactly punish the promising 3yo, who finished 1,45 lengths off the strong galloping 10-1 Percival.
A son of Equus champion What A Winter, South Africa’s Leading First Crop Sire by stakes earned last term, Dutch Philip is a R460 000 CTS March Yearling Sale graduate (he banked stakes of R316 875 in his first term) and was bred by Rex Stud. He is out of the versatile five-time winning Dominion Royale mare, Uppity Ann. He now heads for the Cape Classic at Kenilworth on 28 October.
The winner of this race, the 6yo Percival, gave the Andre Nel team their third winner of the afternoon. This lightly raced gelding has won 6 of his 14 starts and was returning from a similar length of rest as Dutch Philip – but no ring rustiness from the Rondeberg resident!
Percival’s win also marked a great afternoon for Avontuur champion stallion Var, who sired three winners on the afternoon. Another Avontuur sire, the international stakes producer Oratorio, also got another winner on the board when his son Orakal survived an objection and scored at his sixth start for trainer Mike Robinson. He shed his maiden over a mile but looks likely to go further as he matures.
Jockey MJ Byleveld rounded off the afternoon and ended his birthday with a bang – knocking Pick 6 punters out when the longshot Zeb flew late to catch the smart recent maiden winner Rommel.
7 comments on “A Dash Of Dutch Courage”
aldo did not punish the horse you say really he should get 6 months for that ride or maybe it was instructions from trainer or the horse was slow out well never know although after 40nyears of watching races the horse was given an easy any comments confused opting out
THE STIPENDIARY STEWARDS REPORTED:
Approaching the 800m DUTCH PHILIP (A Domeyer) was tightened for galloping room losing position. DUTCH PHILIP (A Domeyer) was continually baulked for a clear run until the latter stages.
thnks for that ed before the 800 where was the horse placed by the pilot he was not ridden to be placed with a winning chance ed if can with your knowledge tell me if a horse must be prepared and presented to the track in a fit state to win a race isnt it against the laws to give a horse a run to bring it on for future races muis roberts observed that in uk where horses are sent to race to win whereas in sa many are publicly aired by the trainer the horse will need the run confused opting out
We are aware that grass gallops are a scarce commodity in the Cape and to be fair, the horse was returning after a break. In the circumstances he ran a fair race in our opinion. It is a risk as a punter gambling on fitness – sometimes the horse is good enough to get away with a lack of race readiness, where his pure ability gets him home
This is how my eyes saw the race.He was not slow out, he just did not have as much early toe as the horses that came across him. He was steadied off the heels of Olympian and lost track position. Thereafter he had to be ridden for luck, which luck never materialised.
This was not the blind school he was up against. Before knocking trainers about needing the run, go and look what they have to work with back home. If you ever manage to train 1 winner out of Milnerton with the facilities on offer there, then you must be classed a magician, or a 1% for sure.
To say this horse was turned out not ready to win is simply incorrect. Undoubtedly he will get better for the run, that’s what progressive horses do.
I was happy to take the 2/1 on offer, and with a bit of luck would have collected.
I didn’t not see the race, but this is what I observed for the days racing:
1st Race – Won by – Evelina – Fav – A Domeyer – W A Nel
3rd Race – Won by – Woodstock Fairy – Fav- A Domeyer – C Bass-Robinson
4th Race – Won by – Mister Colin (GB) – B Fayd’Herbe – S J Snaith
(Rokatenda Favourite – Ridden by Aldo – UNPLACED)
5th Race – Won by – Lanark – A Domeyer – W A Nel
6th Race – Won by – Percival – B Fayd’Herbe – W A Nel
(Dutch Phillip – Favourite – Ridden by Aldo)
Go figure……….
Still figuring and i cant get it, help me please