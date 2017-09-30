28 Down The Straight

A seasoned racing scribe dubbed today’s Grand Heritage our ‘Grand National without the jumps’. That may be a bit melodramatic, but there is no question the race is a punting minefield. With 28 runners lining up at the 1475m start, it’s really only nine numbers short of a roulette wheel.

Odds or evens and red or black? Take your pick!

This novel conditions race has been specifically designed by the racing operator to provide a wide weight spread and hosts a diverse range of competitors to give a larger spectrum of owners and trainers the opportunity to win a ‘big’ race, with cheques paid all the way down to 15th finisher.

One of only two visitors in the race, the Duncan Howells-trained Secret Captain has his first run at the Vaal and has only managed 1 win in 12 starts. But the grey son of Captain Al produced enough on the fringes of strong company last season to suggest he has a major shout as a well handicapped contender.

Second of the visiting contingent, Dorrie Sham’s Sail From Seattle gelding Classify ran a cracking fourth in the Gr3 Spring Spree Stakes at his first Gauteng start and will be cherry ripe and acclimatized for a big effort on Saturday. Don’t underestimate the Eastern Cape form!

The first of the Sean Tarry quintet, Social Order won his first two races like a good horse but then fluffed his lines a fortnight ago when beaten 4,50 lengths by Tandava. He meets the latter on 2kgs better terms and merits another chance – although his lack of racing experience in this busy race could count against him.

Tandava has his fourth run this month – and is expected to strip a fit horse. He is 2kgs better off with Amazing Strike for a 3,30 length beating last time and the former Zimbabwe based galloper must have a place chance.

The Pathfork colt Fellow Traveller has relocated from Glen Kotzen to Geoff Woodruff and had a quiet first run here a fortnight ago. He may be better on the polytrack.

His stablemate, the exciting Sail From Seattle 4yo Zouaves, has done little wrong with 2 wins from his 5 runs. He is another who could be intimidated by the hustle and bustle of the charge of the heritage brigade! But he is scopy and progressive – a tag not shared by many here.

Starret City is the third of the Woodruff trio . The son of Western Winter ran a decent enough prep when fourth behind Tommy Waterdevil at Turffontein last Tuesday. He will strip a fit horse and finding the right jock at 52kgs may be the biggest poser for the connections.

Donny G has not won in ages and always finds a few to keep him humble. The son of Seventh Rock is 2,5kgs better off with topweight Amazing Strike for a 2,20 length beating at Turffontein recently.

The 5yo Golden Man is an honest son of Lateral and jumps in midfield. He is worth considering for quartets but doesn’t strike us as a likely winner.

The headgear comes off Scott Kenny’s Vulcan but at the age of 9 the son of Kahal has his 64th run with the best part of his career behind him. He shows a lot of pace and a win for him would be a publicity scoop for the marketers of this race.

Stuart Pettigrew’s A P Arrow entire Kings Archer has not won in over a year but never runs a poor race. He has matched it with some top sorts and is a nice quartet kicker with luck in running.

Former Cape-based Elevated won his first start for Mike de Kock recently and is an early weak favourite for the race. The son of Elusive Fort always looked an above average 3yo in his time with Riaan Van Reenen and looks to have matured physically. He must go in to all perms.

Bold Viking is a more than decent 4yo and one of a host of runners in this race who come up just below the radar. At best he must have a place chance but has his second run after a four month break.

Plum British is something of a Vaal specialist and comes in with a 50kg paperweight on his back. The son of Great Britain is a game consistent sort.

The second of the Scott Kenny trio, the 6yo Hidden Agenda flew up late behind Amazing Strike a fortnight ago over a distance short of his best. That was a good effort from the son of Brave Tin Soldier who jumps in the clear ground from a wide draw.

The lightly tried one-time winner Orapa failed in the classics last term but comes in with a handy 50kg galloping weight and must go into calculations.

Morpheus is a hardknocking 7yo who is capable of a decent effort on his day but others may be stronger.

Yankee Captain has been a consistent sort with 5 wins and 6 places from his 20 starts and ran on well at his prep when fourth and under two lengths behind Dan The Lad over the Turffontein 1400m last time.

Lucky Houdalakis’ Street Flyer is another five-time winner but is boxing slightly off his best form.

Paul Peter’s stable is in form but the 6yo Forest Fox has been lacking his old punch of late and is close on a year without a win. He has tumbled down the ratings over time and would have a shout if he puts his best foot forward.

The Kahal filly Rouge Allure has won her last two races against her own sex but does not appear to boast the credentials to win in this company.

Mark Khan has his first Grand Heritage ride on Joey Piper and this lightly tried son of Argonaut looks to have some scope. He was slightly outpaced in his prep run and was reported coughing.

Chili Con Carne has the headgear removed and is racing off form. Chance at best.

Amazing Strike enjoyed the benefit of a superb ride to win his last race but carries top weight on Saturday and gives as much as 11,5kgs away to some cheeky gallopers.

S’manga Khumalo takes the ride on Tarry’s Count Tassilo and this smart fellow’s last run after a short rest can be ignored as he was hampered. While his breathing issues are of concern, he has registered his five successes in the manner of a good horse and deserves inclusion.

Trading Profit has won his last three on the trot and beat Arctica at this track last time out. The latter enjoys the services of Piere Strydom and is 1,5kgs better off.

Maximizer won the Darley Arabian at his penultimate start to rave reviews but was comprehensively outgunned in the Spring Spree Stakes. The son of Querari gives weight all round but could be the dark horse in the race.

A wide open race with chances to many.

Secret Captain is well handicapped and is the choice to beat Zouaves, with Maximizer as the kicker.