Gray-Stingray Double

The 2016 Gr2 Hawaii Stakes winner Captain Aldo was the rank outsider in the R150 000 Heritage 1200 (C&G) but the 7yo son of Captain Al showed his younger opposition a thing or two with a gutsy display of galloping.

The second of the Grand Heritage Day features was run on much the same lines as the Fillies and Mares equivalent a half hour earlier, with the eventual winner slipstreaming the leader before drawing away to win.

St John Gray and Raymond Danielson opened the day with Combat Muster in the first race and followed up with a well-taken double, as Captain Aldo tracked leader Alfolk all the way and moved forward at the 300m to draw clear for a good win by 1,25 lengths in a time of 68,66 secs. He started at 14-1.

The more fancied Romi’s Boy got going too late and managed to oust Alfolk and bank second cheque.

Captain Aldo was registering his 8th win with 15 places from 38 starts and took his stakes earnings to R1 066 200.

The hardy gelding races in the interests of St John Gray and well-known Cape restauranteur, Aldo Girolo.

He was bred by Boland Stud and is a son of Captain Al (Al Mufti) out of the three-time winning Cuddle Me (Elliodor)